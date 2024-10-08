Her Half Sister Showed Up At Her Door After Not Seeing Her For 17 Years, So She Called The Police

Affairs can really destroy families.

They dropped her off at my house (rant) My half sister (HS) had called me crying, saying “our” mother kicked her out and she really needs her sister. I hung up the first time and when she kept calling and texting. I told her we’re not actually sisters and I wasn’t driving six hours to pick her up nor letting her stay with me. I’ve been getting nonstop texts and calls from my maternal family since then. My maternal grandmother, the only person I stayed in any contact with, pretty much begged me to “be a good sister” and let HS stay with me – she told HS I have my own house, gave her my number, ect. I’ve blocked my grandmother and everyone saying that I should be understanding because we’ve both been abandoned by our mother. It isn’t the same, I told my grandmother this, but no one seems willing to acknowledge that.

OP explains her complicated family dynamics.

For context, HS and I are exactly 9 months apart in age. She’s the product of an affair and my dad stayed with my biological mother (BM) until I was 5 and told him she kept bringing a man around when he wasn’t home – her affair partner (AP) and HS’s biological dad. Dad divorced BM and gave her the house in exchange for removing his name from HS’s birth certificate. BM lost custody of me when I was 8 after abandoning me because AP didn’t want to bring a child that wasn’t his to family gatherings. Dad tried to keep it civil so I could have a relationship with HS, but she was a mini-AP and never viewed me as a sister. I didn’t like being around her, so my dad never forced me to. BM, AP, and HS moved not long after this – BM had been in childcare and lost her job because no one wants to hire you to watch their kids when you abandon yours in the middle of the night…

HS showed up at her door.

I haven’t seen HS in 17 years. I didn’t know what she looked like until I came home today. She was sitting on my porch with a suitcase and a car, I think my grandmother’s, pulled off as soon as I parked. I didn’t get out of the car, I was too angry to even move and I’m still angry right now. She kept saying she needs me and started crying, telling me that “our mom” was awful, her dad cut contact, and BM’s nee partner doesn’t want her in his house.

OP called the cops.

I live next door to my dad, so when HS started knocking on my car window after I just stared at her, I called him and told him what was going on and ask what I should do. Dad told me to stay in my car and call the cops, say I had a trespasser, which I did. I didn’t get out until the cops came and when they did, HS told them I agreed to let her stay and now I’m leaving her homeless. I just showed them the texts, specifically the only texts I gave in response to everyone demanding U let her stay – “no” to you have the space; “no” to she’s your sister; “no” to can she PLEASE stay with you. Nothing but refusals before I blocked people.

OP called her grandmother.

When HS kept saying we’re sisters, I told the cops I haven’t seen “this woman” in 17 years – I don’t know her, I didn’t even know what she looked like. We’re not family beyond sharing an egg donor. I went as far as unblocking my grandmother and calling her. I didn’t even get to speak. She said/yelled – “Look, OP, I love you, but you need to get over this! She’s family and she needs you and I’ve told your father you’d go to hell if he raised you to be so selfish and you definitely will because she’s going through the same thing you went through!” She hung up right after and I told the cops they can book HS or drop her at a shelter – I don’t care. I just want her off my property.

OP vents about the situation.

They took her and now I’m sitting here on my dad’s couch wondering what just happened. He doesn’t want me staying alone right now in case they show back up. I’m so mad right now, I don’t get it. 17 years of no contact, I only speak to my grandmother on holidays, I don’t know most of the aunts and uncles and cousins that blew up my phone, but because BM pushed me out I have to do what they tell me to. I’m 25 years old. I’ve only had my dad and my paternal family for years. BM and her family haven’t done anything for me, none of them even know when my birthday is because even my grandmother TEXTS me on the wrong day – not even a phone call. If HS needs help so badly, one of YOU should help her! I don’t know her, I don’t know any of you either. I’m not letting an entire stranger into my house! And 6 hours is too far to visit when I had surgery, but not too far to try and force me to do something!?

