‘Made out of teflon.’ – Woman Warned People Against Using Oral B Glide Dental Floss

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@edacyu

Now we have to be careful about what kind of dental floss we use…?

Oh, this is just GREAT.

A TikTokker named Eda posted a video and warned folks about a particular brand of floss that she says is bad for your health.

Source: TikTok

On the video’s text overlay, Eda wrote, “When you find out the only dental floss you liked and have used for a year straight is made out of teflon.”

Source: TikTok

Another text overlay on the video reads,  “And has been proven to cause cancer and heart disease.”

That doesn’t sound good…

Source: TikTok

Take a look at what she had to say.

@edacyu

i literally just bought another 6 pack i hate it here sm #oralb #dentalfloss #teflon #america

♬ Violent crimes x Jerseyclub slowed – Prodbycpkshawn

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

One viewer asked a good question…

Source: TikTok

This TikTokker weighed in.

Source: TikTok

And another person didn’t hold back…

Source: TikTok

Is everything bad for us these days?

