Mom Laid Out Her Plans And Conditions For Her House When She Passes, But Her Daughter Disagrees Because It Favors Her Brother

Estate planning shouldn’t be complicated if you want to be fair to your children.

However, if one of them isn’t as responsible as the others, dividing the assets can be skewed.

This woman thinks her mother’s plan about what would happen to her house after she passes is unfair, as it favors the lifestyle of her brother.

AITA For Not Wanting to Subsidize My Brother’s Cost of Living My mom and I were talking about her estate planning. We got into a disagreement over what happens to her house (that is paid in full) upon her passing away.

For background, I (30F) earn significantly more money than my (32M) brother. He never left home, currently lives in his childhood bedroom, and has no plans to move out anytime soon.

My mother says that upon her passing, I am to let my brother stay in the house (as opposed to forcing the sale of the house) under the following conditions: (1) He pay rent to me, and… (2) I pay for half of the property taxes and half of the homeowner’s insurance while he pays for the other half.

In my opinion, that would result in me subsidizing my brother’s cost of living. My mother says that I am being unfair, and I think her proposal is absurd. The conversation got a little animated, so we changed the subject.

Before doing so, she asked that I make a post here for judgment. So AITA for my line of thinking here?

Mommy has a favorite, and it’s kind of obvious who it is.

She definitely doesn’t want her baby out on the street.

