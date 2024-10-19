She Caught Her Stepmother Cheating Red-Handed, Snapped Some Proof, And Used It To Ruin Her Life

When you are married, one of the worst things you can do is cheat on the person who you are supposed to love more than anyone.

What would you do if you caught your dad’s wife cheating and had proof of it?

This daughter had that proof, and she decided to share it with all the right people.

Read on to see how it all played out.

Cheat on my dad? I ruin your life. So a little over a week ago I caught my dad’s wife at a hotel pool with a man I’ll call Steroid Jerk or SJ for short.

Guess what they were doing. Hint: Not swimming. See she and SJ have some history. About a year ago she left my Dad for SJ. This was just a mere six months after my father married her. So my dad let her go and started the divorce stuff .

Unfortunately she came crawling back to him before the divorce could happen. She claimed SJ beat her, SJ doesn’t love her, she made a mistake! So my dum dum Dad takes her back. Now here she is only 4 months later playing tonsil hockey with SJ at a hotel pool when she should be at her office working. She didn’t see my husband and I, so we took some super sweet pics and slipped outta there. I’m not going to lie. I was super upset. I was going to send the pics off to my Dad right then and there. However hubby and I decided that there was more that could and should be done. Now I’ll try to keep this brief, but there’s something I need to add. My dad has supported this woman and her children for years and she is not a cheap women to have around. She has only very recently gotten herself a job. A very nice one in fact. She is actually in the process of owning about 1/3 of the business. My sisters and I have speculated that this recent success might be because of extra marital activities with the fairly wealthy recently divorced business owner, who spontaneously took my Dad’s wife under his wing. I’ll call the business owner BO. Now I had no proof that she was cheating on my dad with BO, only with SJ. However I figured it wouldn’t hurt to reach out to BO with my findings to see how he would react. Since she was supposed to be at work, she must of called off. So I called her office. “Hi, this is tinamoe I’m calling about [wife] is BO there?” — I should mention my dads wife pretended to be a loving stepmom( she’s not). Well that also meant pretending to have a hard but endearing relationship with me. In fact her office is plastered in pics from facebook of myself and family. So, people in her office know who i am and didn’t have any issue with transferring me to BO.—

BO: Hi tinamoe, is everything ok with [wife] Me: Well kind of, it depends. How close are you really with my dad’s wife? BO: Ex-Excuse me? (He totally stammered) Me: Nevermind. Look I’m going to be straight with you. [wife] is out with SJ when she should be there working. Silence Me: Hello? BO: Why should I believe you. All you’ve done is lie about [wife] — ya my dads wife is a permanent victim. Me: Ill send you some pics i took. BO: [email address] I send the pics and get no response. I decide to call SJs gym, which is also my gym. There’s been a pretty awful rumor going around about SJ. Apparently he’s been selling steroids to fellow gym members. So I told them SJ tried to sell me steroids there last week (this was lie). I told them I didn’t feel safe going there anymore so I’d like to cancel my membership. They asked if I was going to go to the police and file a report, I told them no that SJ was prone to anger and I didnt want to risk retaliation. They understood. Membership canceled. I know this seems irrelevant but this gym takes these kind of things seriously especially when a complaint results in an end of a membership. At the very least they will be looking to cancel his membership too. So then finally after all that I send my Dad the pics I took of his wife with a long drawn out message about support and love and whatnot. Now to the good part. Its been a week since I saw what I saw and did what I did.

Here are the results of my sabotage. Wifey lost her job, and any chance at being a co owner. BO trashed her in the office and actually made a huge scene. Which lead to a pretty nasty heavily detailed review on a local facebook rant page from a customer that was in the establishment. Our town is pretty small so a review like that can be a bit damaging, and because of the contents it really hurt wifeys image. Someone even shared a story about her husband having an affair with my Dad’s wife 3yrs ago at her last job. Wouldn’t you know it SJ had rented out a locker at the gym. Since the waiver you sign to rent a locker allows the gym to open your locker whenever they feel necessary, SJ ended up getting his locker searched. What they found in the locker according to the police blotter, was an unregistered handgun. So poor SJ is going to prison(probley). Yeah seriously great way to lie myself into a win. Did I mention he’s a felon? HA, you can guess how that worked out for him. Bu-bye. My Dads wife is now living in a hotel. Between the pics, BO firing her and then SJ being sent away, my dad threw her out. She is super upset about SJ. Hysterical to be more precise. She refuses to come see her kids who are still living with my Dad. My Dad is being civil and trying to keep everything super calm for the them. She doesn’t seem to care about my Dad or the kids at all tho. She did give me a call. I let it go to voicemail. I couldn’t really make out what she said, but between the shrieks and sobbing I caught “I’m going to off you” and “you ruined my life” I might get a restraining order idk yet. I’m kinda giddy about this. My Dad will hopefully start being happier.

Let’s read the comments and see what they think.

The kids are innocent victims.

Absolutely file a police report.

