She Decided To Turn A Thrift Store Wedding Dress Into A Cosplay Outfit, But Now Her Cousin Wants To Wear The Dress At Her Wedding

AITA for turning a Wedding Dress into a Cosplay rather than letting my Cousin have it for her wedding? I (27F) am an avid cosplayer, my girlfriend (28F) and I go to all conventions we can and have a lot of fun making our costumes together and prepping for the year. Three Months ago I, my girlfriend, and my cousin (30F) went around charity shops looking for pieces we could turn into cosplays. My cousin isn’t a cosplayer but she tagged along as she likes a good bargain hunt. In the third shop we went to we found in the window an old school wedding dress, it had a few stains and minor rips but all in all was in good condition.

My Girlfriend and I joked with my cousin that she should buy it for her wedding but she turned her nose up at it stating she wanted brand new and she’d not be caught dead in an old fashioned dress. We let it go and my Girlfriend was the one to point out to me if we did some alterations it’d be a perfect dupe for Sarah’s ballgown in Jim Hensons Labyrinth which is our favourite movie. I realised she was right and asked her if she wanted to make this our next major matching costume. She agreed for the convention season of 2025 we will be Jareth and Sarah.

I bought the dress and my cousin made a few jokes about it, but we heard nothing back from her, not until two days ago. I’ve been posting progress of my dress on social media, and it’s finally done and looks amazing. My cousin told me she’d not found a dress she likes and i’ve done wonders with this dress, that she’d changed her mind and she’d be happy to meet the price i’d paid (£150) and even throw in an extra £100 for my time fixing it up.

I laughed and asked if she was joking. She told me she was deadly serious. I told her that wasn’t happening. This led to a fight and I was getting annoyed. My girlfriend took the phone at this point and told her she had her chance to get the dress, and that it’s a cosplay now not a wedding dress.

We’ve since been bombarded by my family trying to get in contact, some pleading, some trying to cajole and others straight up berating us for not letting my cousin buy the dress. Or even better yet being a good cousin and gifting it to her, that I shouldn’t turn a charity shop wedding dress into a costume as it stopped brides who really needed it having it. I’m getting stressed and upset with this, and my girlfriend is currently fielding any calls we get and telling them off for upsetting me. She’s a wonder and I am so grateful to have her with me for this. AITA though? I am starting to worry because of the widespread reaction. This is the first time i’ve bought a wedding dress to convert like this but it was already damaged and i’ve brought it back to life, surely it’s better than it being ignored like it was?

