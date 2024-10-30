She Has A Vacation Planned At The Same Time Her Pregnant Sister-In-Law’s Due Date, So Her Husband Thinks She Should Cancel The Trip But She Says No Way

Having a baby is a big deal, but do you really need every family member to greet you at the hospital when the baby is born?

That’s the question in today’s story, where a woman has a vacation scheduled at the same time as her sister-in-law’s due date.

Her husband wants her to cancel her vacation plans, but she doesn’t see why that’s necessary.

AITA for planning a trip during my SIL’s due date?? For context- SIL [30F] & I [32F] are not close & never have been. She’s never been friendly towards me & only gives me the time of day because she worships the ground her brother (my husband) walks on.

Anyways, she’s due with her first baby in April of next year. My mom just surprised me with a trip to London that same month for my birthday, our first time ever traveling together. When I told my husband, I wasn’t expecting his reaction.

He said I can’t go because our trip falls on the same week as my SIL’s due date. I said who cares? SIL doesn’t even like me, I highly doubt she cares if I’m at the hospital.

Husband said that’s not the point, because she came to the hospital when we had our first child last year. I said yes, but had she been traveling when I delivered our baby I wouldn’t have batted an eye. I told him I can meet the baby when I return home (we all live in the same city- I see his family all the time).

He says I’m being rude and unreasonable. I argue it’s a lame excuse for me to cancel, or completely rearrange, my trip. Pretty sure the flights are non-refundable too. AITA in this scenario??

This reader had an even more important person schedule a trip during her due date.

Another person thinks her husband wouldn’t like it if she treated him the way he’s treating her.

