‘She proceeded to evict me, change the key cards, and call the police.’ – Woman Said She Got Kicked Out Of A Hotel Because She Had Her Service Dog With Her

WoodSpring Suites St Louis St Charles Missouri General Manager Sarah Brodeur. She is now going by Sarah Faith and is not allowing staff to give her name. They are instructed to say the manager is “Ashley”. Sarah and her team were informed on multiple occasions (check in being the first) that I have a service dog. My husband informed them that my dog is required for my disability and what my service dog performs. Throughout our 10 day stay Sarah phe proceeded to flood us with notices and warnings which stated that if he didnt adhere to hotel pet policy we’d be evicted. after multiple occasions of them entering our room without notice or consent. multiple warnings about our service dog not adhering to pet policy. And multiple request to speak with her (3 requests) I came down to speak to her. Instead of admitting there was a msitake on their end she proceeded to evict me, change the key cards, and call the police. Then run away into the office behind the front desk. Scared, I called the police first in fear of a trespassing charge and in fear of my stuff in my room being thrown out. Due to my medications and valuable belongings. I called my husband and he came down from work and went to speak to her again about our dog being a service animal and how it was unfair and wrong for her to do this then she proceeded to shut the door in his face and a plastic poster flew off and hit him in the chest. As you can see here, she acknowledges it by stating he was in the way. We then walked out and the police arrived. We explained all this to the police, and annoyed they regurgitated over and over how they were just the middle man, couldnt do anything. Rushed us and reminded us how they could actually be saving lives instead of that when i asked for their patience. She informed the cops she wanted us about by 12. My husband rushed to ask for someone to cover him at his job and borrowed someone elses car to get there. we arrived by 3 and our personal stuff had been gone through and bagged. I am missing $1500 worth of vaulabes. I feel wronged and honestly disappointed at this. How many others has there been? How many more will there be? Times are different and the way karen, i mean Sarah B. Carried and carried herself cant go on. The company has and did nothing to resolve my issue, in short they claim their hands are tied. No refund. I was evicted in 2 hours due to having a service dog. I am a veteran, i am a proud veteran at that, but this isnt what anyone fights for. Its what we fight against. this is a blatant violation of the American with Disabilities Act. Violation of American freedoms. And tyranny at its finest. Please sharke, like, repost. #karen #viral #karensoftiktok #viral #karenalert #fyp #americanswithdisabilitiesact #adadiscrimination #illegal #ada #servicedog #veteran #ptsd #serviceanimal #raiseswareness #servicedog #discrimination #missouri #stlouisarea #stcharles #woodspringsuitessuck @woodspringsuites

