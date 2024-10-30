This Biohybrid Machine That Can Navigate Its Environment Was Built Using Mushrooms

Engineers are constantly looking for new ways to build robots and other machines so that they can be more effective at whatever task they are assigned to do.

Some researchers at Cornell University have recently created an interesting robot that is actually a hybrid of a traditional machine and a biological life form.

The team created this ‘biohybrid’ robot by growing mycelia into the robot, and using that mycelia to provide inputs into the robotic systems.

Mycelia are the connective tissues used by fungal communities, which allow the organism to share information, even across relatively large distances.

This mushroom communication has been studied in the past, finding that environmental changes to mushrooms in one area can cause a reaction to those in another thanks to the electrical signals that are transmitted via the mycelia.

The researchers explained further in a press release, saying:

“By growing mycelium into the electronics of a robot we were able to allow the biohybrid machine to sense and respond to the environment.”

The research required experts from multiple disciplines to come together to create the organic robotic hybrid. They discussed this further, saying:

“You have to have a background in mechanical engineering, electronics, some mycology, some neurobiology, some kind of signal processing. All these fields come together to build this kind of system.”

The team published the results of their mushroom powered robot experiments in the journal Science Robotics. they had the robot carry out various tasks including walking or rolling around, overriding the native mycelial signals, and reacting to ultraviolet lights.

They also published a video of the biohybrid robot in action on X.

This is very interesting research that may have important applications in a variety of different areas of technology including agricultural uses.

The researchers commented:

“This kind of project is not just about controlling a robot. It is also about creating a true connection with the living system. Because once you hear the signal, you also understand what’s going on. Maybe that signal is coming from some kind of stresses. So you’re seeing the physical response, because those signals we can’t visualize, but the robot is making a visualization.”

Using organic systems as inputs into robotic systems is very interesting and it will be important to see where this line of research leads.

New fear unlocked: Biohybrid robots may be taking over.

