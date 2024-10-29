Security Guard Told A Store Employee To Turn Down Their Music, But The Employee Got Upset And Lied About The Guard To Try To Get Him Fired

Security officers have to deal with a lot of issues, both big and small.

What would you do if when you asked someone to turn down their music, they lied about you and tried to get you fired?

That is what happened to the security guard in this story, but he was prepared and was able to get some epic revenge.

Check it out.

If security asks you to turn down the volume just comply Cast: store employee (sm), me (me), my boss(mb), building owner(bo). So let me set the scene. I am a security officer with(redacted) security company. I work in a refurbished office building that had been made into a bunch of stores. I have been with this company for almost eight years. So I have a great professional relationship with the building owner, clients, and all store owners. Now Im generally a good guy. And am relaxed about the rules as long as (1) your space doesn’t get out of hand (2) I am needed or be called for a complaint.

No big deal, all part of the job.

This particular day I received a complaint of loud music. So I am fallowing procedures and walk the floors and find the source. As I get to the third floor via stairs I can already hear the music on the floor its the new nail salon. I decide to go to the restroom and on my way back I calmly knock on the door of the salon and am greeted by the store employee the conversation went like this: Me: I’m sorry to bother you but received a noise complaint. I know it’s the weekend and not a lot of people are here but I have to ask you to lower the volume please. Employee: Oh ok no problem I didn’t think it was too loud. Me: thank you for cooperation She then shuts the door in my face. Rude but ok. So, I continue to the other floors and didn’t hear any more music so I returned to the security desk. About forty minutes later the employee comes down up to the desk I’m sitting at and this is the conversation that fallows: Employee: You’re a lier! Me: Excuse me Employee: You said you got a complaint against me. I just went up all the floors and nobody said they complained about me! Me: I sorry ma’am you misunderstood what I said. She cuts me off before I can explain.

Wow, she is just looking for trouble.

Employee: Don’t try to backtrack now. Your a liar and I’m going to get you fired for harassing me! I called my boss and she is calling the building owner. Me: I sorry you feel that way. But I need for you to return to your work station as you are causing a scene in front of clients. And if not I will have no alternative but to walk you out of the building as the site has a zero tolerance policy for these kind of events. Employee: I’m so gonna get you fired for this! And storms off to the elevators. About an hour later I get a conference call from my boss and the building owner. My Boss: Morning (me) I’m on conference call with the building owner. And we received a wild complaint about you misbehaving on site just now we want to get your side of things before we decide on what to do next. Building Owner: I agree as the allegations against you out really out of character and I have confidence in your performance in in representing both our interests. So I give them the rundown on everything that happened. And how I handled it. Building Owner: that sounds more like you however it’s now he said she said. As she claims you forced your way into her workspace and was yelling at the top of your lungs at her to turn the music down while yelling obscenities and racist remarks at her in front of her clients and how you threatened her life if you had to come back up there. She says she feels like her life is endangered as long as your here working so close to her. And her clients said the she was telling the truth. Now I was upset. Que my nucler the revenge.

Can’t be too careful.

As a safety precaution a while back I bought a body cam that is connected to my cell phone. And guess what? After the conference call was over, I remembered that I turned on my cam and it had been recording since before I clocked into work. When I checked my footage, I struck gold because now I have a recording off all the interactions with the employee. So after reviewing my audio/video footage mostly to get start and end points of all the interactions I had with the store employee, I called my boss back: Me: hay boss I forgot about my body cam and how I could prove what I was saying. My Boss: Really? Great, send me an email and a copy of the footage for me to review. Me: Ok sir. And do I have permission to contact the building owner and let her know? My Boss: If you want to, but I’ll be calling her after reviewing the footage too. So I called the building owner and told her about my body cam and how I could prove my innocence. I could literally hear her perking up at this she responds with (me) perfect! Send it to me ASAP. My email address is (redacted). And the time notations I should look at.

She deserved that at the very least.

Fast forward two hours later, guess who comes wobbling out of the elevators in tears in a sobbing mess with a box with her stuff in it? She has her head down doing the waddle of shame as she is being escorted out the property by police. Later I find out that the building owner call the salon owner and was livid that her employee was causing such a scene and had got her clients in involved with the incident against me. And how that was unacceptable, while the building owner didn’t have the power to fire the employee directly, but the building owner made it clear that she was now banned from building and all its resources. And the icing on the cake, the building owner renegotiated my contract and I got a five dollar raise for my “outstanding service.” Thank you building owner!

It sounds like that employee was full of drama no matter what, so it is good that she is gone.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

They can ruin people’s lives.

That employee needs some serious repercussions.

Yes, it really saved him.

People who make false accusations like this employee belong in jail.

They ruin things for everyone else.

