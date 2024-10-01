Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Niece Anymore Because Her Sister Is Always Late, But Her Parents Think She Should Be More Considerate

Raising a child can be challenging, especially for single parents.

They often get by with running errands and attending to personal appointments only when family members or close friends offer to babysit their kid.

This woman, however, complains her single-mom sister always gets back to her daughter later than promised.

So, once and for all, she said she’s no longer babysitting for her.

AITA for refusing to babysit my niece after my sister didn’t show up on time (again)? My sister (32F) and I (28F) have a pretty good relationship overall, but there’s one thing that keeps causing issues. She’s always late. Like, every single time I agree to babysit my niece (3F), she’ll say she’ll be back by a certain time. But then she shows up an hour or more late with no real explanation.

This woman couldn’t take her sister’s delinquency anymore.

I get it, things come up, especially when you’re a parent. But this has been happening every time for months now. Last week was the final straw.

Her sister promised to be back by 5.

She asked if I could babysit for just 3 hours so she could run errands. I agreed, and she was supposed to be back by 5 PM. I had evening plans with friends and made it clear I needed to leave by 6 at the latest.

And showed up two hours later.

Of course, 5 PM came and went with no sign of her. I called and texted, and she just replied, “Be there soon!” She didn’t show up until 7 PM.

She had to cancel her evening plans and told her she wouldn’t babysit anymore.

I was beyond frustrated because I had to cancel my plans. When she finally arrived, I told her that I wasn’t going to babysit anymore if she couldn’t respect my time. She got defensive, saying I should be more understanding because she’s a single mom and it’s tough to manage everything on her own.

Her parents think she should reconsider.

I do feel bad, but at the same time, I feel like she’s taking advantage of me. Now, my parents are involved and think I should cut her some slack because family helps family. But I’m just tired of being taken for granted.

Being a single mom is not an excuse to disrespect other people’s time.

Full stop.

