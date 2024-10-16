October 16, 2024 at 3:42 am

‘Y’all, fast food workers are traumatized.’ – Woman Said Customers Should Be Nicer to Fast Food Drive-Thru Workers

Can’t we all just get along?

I like to do my best to be nice to everyone I come in contact with, but we all have bad days, right?

Sure!

But maybe the video you’re about to watch will give you a new incentive to be nicer to everyone…including the drive-thru workers at Wendy’s.

The woman who posted the video is named Taylor and she told viewers, “Y’all, fast food workers are traumatized. I just got this Frosty and, like, when he handed it to me I was like, ‘It’s so small.'”

Taylor continued, “Like, I started chuckling and I thought he was going to be like ‘yeah it is kind of small.’ But like right after I said it he was like, ‘Oh! oh! Is it small? Did you want a bigger size?’”

Taylor told the worker it was fine and she was just trying to have a laugh with him

She told viewers, “Y’all, be nicer to these fast food workers, okay?”

Check out the video.

I just know his day was long 😭 #benice

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

It doesn’t cost anything to be nice!

