A Manager Demanded She Work Overtime, But She Refused And Went Home To Spend Time With Her Dogs

Matthew Gilligan

This is what life is all about, friends…

Lying to your manager and spending time with your dogs: does it get any better than that?

The answer is NO.

Check out this story from Reddit: we think you’ll be entertained.

I demand you stay at work.

“Many years ago I worked caring for challenging youngsters on the autistic spectrum.

Staffing was an issue, it resulted in not enough staff and under-qualified staff.

I was approaching my shift end & was aware we didn’t have sufficient staff for the evening, so called the “on call” manager to deal with it.

Now on call manager is a bad job, she won’t be able to find staff & will most likely have to do the shift herself.

Hmmm…

She was determined not to, so ordered me to stay, she claimed I had a legal duty.

I pointed out my legal duty doesn’t extend outside my contracted hours, this shift is not in my contracted hours.

She decided to stand her ground so I couldn’t resist messing with her.

So I told her…

“I have responsibilities at home too you know. I have a five & a seven year old at home who have had no one caring for them since 8 am. Do you really think it’s ethical to leave them for longer?”

I refused to enter further debate & told her I was leaving now.

I was still sniggering at the mess of paperwork my ‘child’ abuse admission will have created when my phone rang.

They got a call.

Director of child services – Hi mate

Me – Hi bud

Director – It’s your dogs isn’t it?

Me – Yes mate

Director – I take it she was being a jerk?

Me – Very much

Director – Cheers then

I’d loved to have seen her face.”

I’d say she made the right choice.

Dogs are people too!

