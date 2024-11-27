Customer Refused To Answer The Door For A Delivery Man, So He Left All Her Heavy Packages In Front Of Her Door So She Couldn’t Get Out

Some homeowners are being unmindful of visitors.

While some delivery people are impatient when knocking on doors.

This delivery man has been knocking on a house since he will be dropping off some heavy items.

The woman inside the house won’t answer the door.

So, he made sure she’s locked in. Read the full story below.

Won’t answer the door? Fine, don’t get to open it either. Back when I was doing courier work, the company I worked for had a contract to deliver suspension upgrade kits for 4WDs. I’m talking heavy leaf springs, dampers, etc.

This man checked if there was someone to receive the order.

So one day, I have a delivery to a house with a steep driveway. There is no way I could get my truck to it, so I have to unload it by hand. Before that, I check to make sure someone is home, so I knock on the door.

He kept knocking, but the woman inside wouldn’t open the door.

I can hear a female voice inside laughing and chatting on the phone.

Hearing this, I think, “Great, someone’s home. I can do the delivery easily.” Instead, what I got was knocking several times loudly with no response.

He was asked to leave the items at the front door instead.

The delivery docket had the phone number of the customer, so I called him, and it turned out it was his mum. And this wasn’t out of character for her. He apologised and said to leave it at the front door.

So he did, one on top of the other.

Cue petty revenge. I’ve unloaded this pallet of heavy leaf springs and stacked them up against the security door. Ensuring the only way to open the door was to clear the items from the front.

The woman finally showed up and yelled at him.

Not 10 seconds after I’ve turned and was walking back down the driveway, the door opens and she notices what’s happened. The mum starts screaming at me, but I didn’t break stride or down around. I just gave a sloppy wave and yelled have a good day. Surprisingly, I didn’t get a complaint.

