Her Parents Enabled Her Immature Brother For Far Too Long, But After Her Mom Passed Her Dad Changed His Will To Cut His Son Out Completely

When parents pick up the slack for their adult children, the adult children aren’t forced to become responsible adults who can take care of themselves.

In today’s story, a woman’s brother has been taking advantage of their parents’ generosity for far too long.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

I didn’t even leave him a fork My brother is 53 and has lived off of our parents his whole life. He’s never bought his own car or paid his own rent. He’s never even paid his own child support. Our mom passed a couple of years ago, and his behavior really spiraled. He had always been a violent drunk, and after her death he was always drunk. He also became more and more abusive to our dad. When he was finally arrested, I was able to step in and take care of dad for the last 5 months of his life. I had tried before, but the fog of abuse was too dense and my dad couldn’t admit his son had betrayed him like that.

Her dad changed his will.

Over the months, my dad shook free of that fog and wanted me to throw everything of my brother’s away. He wanted him to get nothing from him ever again. I didn’t toss his stuff. I just put it in a storage building. Dad changed his will to leave the land to my nephew, brother’s 10 year old son and everything else divided between bro and me. I thought.

The reading of the will was unexpected.

After he passed, I found out that the land was deeded to nephew and EVERYTHING else went to me. All of the physical possessions that were not the land or mobile home. 20 min after my brother found out about dad’s passing, he showed up to throw me out of the trailer. He also tried to get into the bank and change the funeral so he could get the certificate. The lawyer told me I did have to get out, but I was ok to take everything and move it into storage if I chose to. So, I did.

Sh took literally everything.

Our cousins were happy to help. My kids and husband also joined in, and in 4 days we were able to get 99.99% of the stuff moved out. Dad didn’t want bro to have anything, and I left him nothing. Not even a fork. I turned off the power, the water, the trash and the internet. His car will be repossessed if he can’t get it refinanced, and he’ll lose the trailer if he doesn’t get a mortgage to cover what’s owed. He works 2-3 days a week making pizza, so the banks may be reluctant. I have a ton of stuff I don’t need in 2 giant storage units, but my real inheritance is knowing that I get to watch my brother figure out how to grow up at 53.

It’s too bad the parents enabled the brother for so long.

I feel bad for the nephew who has to grow up with a dad like that.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader thinks the dad made a big mistake in the will.

Every parent should have a will.

Another reader thinks her family’s story will be similar to this.

She might want to get a restraining order.

This reader doesn’t think the nephew will get his inheritance.

I hope the nephew lives with his mom.

I’m somehow sure that he does.

