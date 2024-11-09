‘I noticed that my friend was forgetting words.’ – She Thinks That Plug-In Air Fresheners In Your Home Are Hazardous To Your Memory And Health. Is She Right?

I haven’t seen a plug-in air freshener in someone’s home for a looooong time, but I guess a lot of folks out there still use them…

And they should probably listen to what this woman has to say.

Her name is Lynn and she posted a video on TikTok and warned viewers about using plug-ins.

The caption to Lynn’s video reads, “PSA: Get brain altering chemicals out of your home. Memory loss may be an unwelcome effect from common items you use daily.”

Lynn said she recently spent time with a friend and said, “I noticed that my friend was forgetting words. Like, every tenth word, she had to stop and search for that word.”

Lynn said that she also noticed her friend was using plug-in air fresheners in her house, something she’d never done before.

Lynn thinks that the plug-ins could be the cause of her friend’s memory loss and she told viewers, “Chemicals in our world can cross the blood-brain barrier.”

Hmmm…

Check out the video.

This is how TikTokkers reacted.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

This is important, so listen up!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁