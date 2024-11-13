If Your Kid Is Sitting In A ‘W’ Shape It Can Be Very Bad For Their Development And This Parent Explains Why. – ‘Stop them while you still can.’

Did you ever look at the way a kid’s sitting and think ‘Uh oh!’. Probably not, let’s face it – But maybe parents need to do so!

Kids sit in all kinds of squirmy whirly ways and most parents just look at that and think one thing – cute! Oh and how they wish they could contort their bodies like a toddler.

But according to a TikToker, the flexibility that comes with being a kid, isn’t alway a good thing when it comes to sitting position and that’s especially when sitting like the letter ‘W’.

So nanny Sarah Pascarella (@sasscarella) claims that sitting in bad positions like the ‘W’ can actually reshape the body and lead to problems in later life. Eeek.

Sarah told her followers: “This is a PSA to parents that let their children sit in a little W shape when they’re little, something like this.”

She demonstrated the ‘W’ sitting position a lot of kids like to adopt. That’s when a kid sits down with their knees bent and legs spread out to the sides with their feet tucked into their hips, saying the position looks “something like this.”

Sarah said: “Stop them while you still can.”

And it transpires the nanny has personal experience, as she used to sit like this as a child.

As an adult, all her shoes are bent at the outer edges.

She said: “All of my shoes look like this.”

But not only that! It affected her posture. And it’s caused her to run with her legs pointed outward.

“I ended up in the back of all the cheerleading formations because my coach was too embarrassed about how I ran.”

In a warning to parents, she said: “If you catch it early on, I feel like it would have been able to be fixed.”

According to doctors online, it’s okay for kids to sit in this position but not if it’s too often as it can cause hip and leg tightness, muscle imbalances and potential coordination issues.

And it can also even lead to orthopedic issues like pigeon-toed walking or conditions like hip dysplasia.

