McDonald’s Employee Showed What Her Restaurant Is Like After An E. Coli Bacteria Outbreak

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@ayyalma

McDonald’s got a heaping helping of bad press lately when an E. coli bacteria outbreak closed locations across the U.S.

So, how did this affect Mickey D’s employees?

A worker named Alma posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how things looked at her location after the breakout.

Source: TikTok

The caption to Alma’s video told viewers that the store was “empty” and the camera showed that no one was in the restaurant or the drive-thru.

Source: TikTok

The video showed her co-worker dancing to “Right Foot Creep” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Well, I guess they’re going to have a lot of spare time on their hands…

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@ayyalma

empty af LOL 😂 rip #mcdonalds #QPs #ecoli #fyp #sick #poopy #mcdonaldsworker #menu #fastfood #mcnasty #griddy

♬ Right Foot Creep – YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person isn’t having any of it…

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

That can’t be good for business…

