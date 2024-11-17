Mother-In-Law’s Relentless Calls Leave Pregnant Wife in Tears, So Husband Demands She Stay Away for Good

After years of constant calls, guilt trips, and nonstop judgment from his mother-in-law, he’s finally had enough.

When her interference leaves his pregnant wife in tears during a hospital stay, he makes a bold move, banning his MIL from their lives.

But is he protecting his family or making a bad situation worse?

Check it out and decide for yourself.

AITA for telling my MIL I don’t want her around my wife anymore? I’m 31m, married to my wife (28) for 8 years. We have 3 kids and she’s currently pregnant with our fourth. For context, my wife’s mom and dad are divorced and both remarried long ago. FIL, stepmom, stepdad are all great. The issue is her mother. My wife is an only child and her mother is overbearing to the point it stresses my wife out incredibly. She tries to FaceTime my wife and the kids every night for 2+ hours at a time despite knowing my wife (SAHM) has things to do. MIL will get upset if my wife can’t text her all day about what she’s doing and if she can’t sit and talk at night.

Sounds Stressful, with a capital S.

When our kids are on breaks, she expects them to spend every single day of it at her house (6 hours away) and gets mad and says my wife is doing the kids wrong by not letting them spend time with their grandparents. But when my wife DOES, MIL constantly acts like she’s a bad mom, and I’m a bad husband and dad in general. Last week, my wife had a pregnancy scare. She ended up in the hospital for three days, and didn’t text her mom back. MIL decided to message someone I work with on Facebook. He didn’t respond. So she messaged his wife who told my MIL that my wife was in the hospital.

Cue rage.

She got mad and called my wife repeatedly until she answered and MIL started yelling that my wife should have told her so she could come “help,” and the call ended with my wife in tears and her blood pressure sky high. MIL called me yelling that she had a right to know and I had no right to keep her daughter from her family. (again SHE- and her husband by default-is the only one being kept away from my wife at this time. Everyone else knew where we were). She told me I’m a bad husband, a bad father, and her daughter had never “shunned” her before “I got my hooks into her.” She called me controlling and abusive. And I’ll admit I lost my temper.

Wouldn’t anyone?

I told her that I couldn’t stand her, and I don’t want her- I made sure to specify HER specifically, not anyone else in my wife’s family- around my wife and kids anymore. She’s done a lot of things to my wife that’s affected her mental health. My wife is a nervous wreck any time she’s around, to the point she’s not even herself. She’s nervous and she’s jumpy and extremely irritable. She denied that any of it was her fault and blamed it on me, to which I pointed out it’s ONLY HER that her daughter is like this around.

Holy yikes.

I blocked her number from my wife’s phone (only while we were in the hospital) but she’s been sending me relentless texts about how we “can’t keep keeping her daughter away from her.” I did apologize to my wife for all of this. She says she’s not upset with me. I don’t know if I took it too far. I just know what I did has caused stress for my wife and I feel bad about that. But at the same time I also feel like it needed to be done.

Ah, a classic case of boundaries gone wrong—and now Hubby is left cleaning up the emotional aftermath.

Reddit went off about this one…

This person can’t fathom a call so long with so many youngins.

This person is proud of Hubs for standing up for his wife to her mom.

This person noticed how even the wife was fine with it. That’s when you know you’re in the right.

What can we say?

When boundaries break, sometimes it’s the in-laws who need a serious time-out!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.