New Parents Ask Mother-In-Law To Babysit Toddler At Sister’s Home, And She Takes A Weird Amount Of Offense At The Request

After welcoming a newborn, this couple is seeking a bit of peace in their home while adjusting to their new life.

They asked their mother-in-law to babysit her toddler grandson at his home instead of theirs for a few weeks because of their newborn.

She interpreted it as them wanting to cut ties, leading to hurt feelings and a silent treatment.

Read on for the story.

AITA for asking MIL to not babysit niece in our house for a few weeks with our newborn home? I (32f) live with husband (31m) and his mom (55f). His sister (29f) constantly brings over her toddler (2) for MIL to babysit in our home. It ranges from 6-8 hrs to overnight and up to 2 days or more at a time. Sweet kid but they’re at the age were they will start screaming and making a lot of noise when grumpy or just because.

Ah, a classic case of the terrible twos.

My husband and I just welcomed a newborn into the world. He’s a blessing and now we’d like some peace and quiet in our home. We told MIL for the first few weeks (maybe like 3 or 4 weeks) if she could go to sister’s home and babysit toddler over there so they won’t disturb our little one. MIL got really upset and took it as we didn’t want them around at all and that we were kicking them out.

Now that’s a way to spin a story.

She gives us the silent treatment and said it’s unfair for them to not be able to bond with the baby. Toddler and sister can definitely visit baby for an hour or two just like the rest of the family that has dropped in to meet baby and congratulate us. We just don’t want constant noise all the time especially at night while our son adapts to a new environment. Are we the AH?

It’s a tough spot for the new parents—they just want a quiet environment for their newborn, but it seems like their request has been twisted into something much more dramatic than intended.

They just wanted a little peace and quiet, not a family feud!

Not everything has to be so deep.

