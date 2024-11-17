Samsung Customer Has A Problem With Her New Phone And The Company Refuses To Take Responsibility. – ‘I’m missing an entire day with my family because I’m dealing with this.’

Samsung…you’re on this woman’s naughty list.

Her name is Carmen and she posted a video on TikTok to put Samsung on blast because of the problems she had with her phone.

Carmen told viewers she had been on the phone with a Samsung worker and said, “That couldn’t have gone any worse. I’m missing an entire day with my family because I’m dealing with this.”

She said she bought a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone but noticed some problems with the screen after having it for a short time. Carmen tried to get a new phone but Samsung workers refused and told her that the “physical damage” on the phone wasn’t covered by her warranty.

Carmen told viewers that people from Samsung’s legal department gave her the same excuses but she stressed that the damage on the phone wasn’t her fault.

She said, “The hinge is the friggin’ problem. Samsung friggin’ sucks. I’m going insane. I can’t believe this happened.”

Take a look at her video.

She’s not happy about this!

