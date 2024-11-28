Homeowner Got A Package That Was Supposed To Be Delivered To Her Neighbor’s House, But When She Tried To Return It The Neighbor Responded With An Unexpected Note

The saying goes that it takes two to tango, and that’s true in today’s story.

These two neighbors who seemed to get along well for years are suddenly being petty with each other.

The problem is that their addresses are very similar, and that often confuses delivery drivers.

Eventually, one of the neighbors ends up getting revenge on the other neighbor by taking advantage of the address mixup.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Thanks for the free beauty supplies I live at 123 N. Main Street. A few houses down my neighbor lives at 123 S. Main Street. We often get each others packages, and after this happening several times, I left my phone number with the homeowner on a note so we can get it touch quicker when it happens.

The homeowners told each other when packages weren’t delivered correctly.

4 years pass of us notifying each other of wayward packages. In the last year or so the other house got what looks to be some kind of tattooing equipment and I text her to let it know it’s been misdelivered to my home. No response. I text again. No response. I drive it to her house and drop if off.

She got an unexpected note.

A couple of months goes by and I get a handwritten note on my porch telling me that “I should be nicer to people instead of telling them to get off my property.” Her address written as the sender on the bottom. (Apparently she is moving and listed the house for rent). In any case, I realized for the first time that a few months earlier, I had someone walking on my personal walkway that goes around my house (and parallels the street). The personal walkway is about 3′ from my huge glass windows in my living room so when someone does that it’s creepy weird. I could literally reach out and touch a stranger on my property if the glass of the very large windows wasn’t there.

She shared more details about her house…

Secondly, my home is elevated above street level about 3′, so if someone is walking in the street (Unf. we don’t have sidewalks) they are several feet below my house level. Of course closer to 8-10′ away horizontally as there is a small strip of land between the street and my house. In any case, i had this woman walking on my personal sidewalk on my personal property (It requires them walking all the way up my driveway to even get to it) about a foot from my windows which I found creepy. I walk outside and explained it’s private property (it’s my home; on single family home lots, of course its private) and she kept saying “oh what do you mean? and acting all “cutesy” about it. (I’m a woman so this crap did not fly with me). In any case i asked her not to walk on my property.

She decided not to tell the neighbor when the next package wasn’t delivered correctly.

But apparently this was the same woman who had the address close to mine. In any case, sure enough after getting her handwritten note telling me to be nicer to people who walk on my property, another package gets misdelivered. I am now the proud owner of some beauty supplies; thanks!

The other lady should’ve introduced herself when she was on her property and explained about the addresses.

That probably would’ve solved the problem.

