This Woman’s Sister Keeps Buying Cheap Gifts Or Trying To Ruin The Gifts That Other People Were Giving, So She Finally Snapped At Her About It

AITA for calling my sister a greedy manipulative sociopath? I want to know what people think to this: My mum asked me for a new tablet earlier this year for Christmas. I was like, yeah sure of course! I contacted my sister about a month ago and told her mum had asked for a tablet and maybe it would be a good idea for us to pitch in together and get her an iPad.

Not a iPad Pro or anything, just the standard base version. I told her if we waited until black Friday we could get a good deal and it would probably be less than £150 each. Or actually something like £80 each as she’s married and it would be a joint present from them and me. It first she was like yeah great idea amazing. Now today I message her and tell her that the prime day deals are coming up imminently and I’ll keep my eyes peeled for a good deal, might even pick one up for about £250. She suddenly goes proper funny and says they can’t afford it right now as they are doing up their house so they don’t want to spend a lot at Christmas and she would need to ask her husband if that’s what they want to do.

Now a crucial fact is that they have LOADS of money. They are in no way hard up and could very easily afford it. They go on like 5 snowboarding holidays a year etc and she constantly brags about it all. I told her that was fine I would pay and she could pay me back later, or I would get her the iPad myself anyway and they could contribute if they wanted to, but no worries if not. I wanted to get mum something nice after a rough year. Here’s where things get spicy: 🔥🔥🔥

About 1 hour later my sister calls up my mum and directly tells her that I’m planning to get her an iPad for Christmas and that I had asked them to pitch in. So purposefully ruining the surprise in a very calculated way. She literally tells my mum to call me and tell me that she actually wants perfume for Christmas and that she doesn’t want a tablet at all. And then finishes by telling my mum that she cannot tell me that she’s called her and said this. My mum then of course immediately calls me and tells me all this crazy stuff that’s just happened. Make no mistake this is because my sister and / or her husband have decided they don’t want to spend that much as they don’t think my parents will spend the same on them back, or my sister doesn’t want me to upstage her and make her appear to be mean or tight.

One year when I was having a bit of financial difficulty due to studying I suggested getting each other smaller presents. We all got each other little surprises totalling about £40-60 each, my sister however got me a medium sized bar of Cadbury’s fruit and nut. Her husband was so embarrassed he took me outside to apologize.

Last Xmas when I lost my job she refused to get me anything at all as she didn’t expect to get anything in return. I sent her a voice note telling her that’s she’s a disgusting manipulative, greedy sociopath and not bother getting us anything at all. She’s told me to **** off. Told my parents to **** off. And has said she won’t be coming for Christmas at all this year! AITA?

