When This Chronically Ill Young Lady Wanted A New Set Of Blankets, Her Mom Said She Either Had To Wait For A While Or Buy Them With Her Own Money. Now Her Mom Is Upset She Asked Her Grandma To Buy Them Instead.

When children want something new, they often don’t want to wait for it.

That said, they also don’t want to use their own money to purchase things.

What happens if mom says that if you want a new blanket set, you’ll have to spend your own money, so you go to grandma to get her to buy it for you?

That is what happened to the chronically ill young lady in this story, and now mom is mad that she went behind her back.

Check it out.

AITA for getting my grandma to buy me new blankets because my mom said no I (13f) stay in the hospital a lot. My mom has to take me every time I have a fever or throw up and I already have to go twice a month for meds. When I was 6 my mom bought me different blanket sets for the hospital since their blankets are uncomfortable and sometimes I have to use them at home if she’s behind on washing my bedding. I used to love them but now I hate them.

They are a little childish.

I had a princess set, unicorns, butterflies, and flowers. I “accidentally” stained the princess set so she donated it but now I’m stuck with the unicorns, flowers, and butterflies. I asked her to get me new ones because mine are for little kids and she said yes. Then she changed her mind and said I need to wait because she had to find a new school for my sister and there’s a lot of extra expenses right now. She said if I want them I can use my charity money but I already had stuff that I wanted to get with that money so I called my grandma and asked her to get me new blankets.

Grandmas are great!

She said yes and told me to send her the sets I wanted. She dropped them off at my house when I had to go to the hospital and my mom asked about it. I told her my grandma agreed to buy them for me so I don’t need to spend my charity money on it.

That is nice to think about the other kids.

I told her we can give the blanket sets to the little kids at the hospital. Some of them are there even more than I am. She tried to make me give my grandma my allowance money but my grandma didn’t let her.

I wonder what reason the mom gives for this.

Now my mom is mad at me for going behind her back when she already said I had to get them with my charity money or my allowance. My grandma told me to go easy on her because she’s dealing with a lot so I wanted to know if I was wrong for going to my grandma. AITA?

This sounds like quite an unusual situation and it is hard to say why the mom might have told her this.

Let’s take a look at some of the comments to see what they have to say.

This comment says the charity money is for fun stuff.

This person says there is nothing wrong with wanting a bit of fun.

Grandmas usually love to help.

This is a good question.

Nothing wrong with asking grandma for help.

I’m just glad this sick young child got the blankets she needed.

Isn’t that all that matters in the end?

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.