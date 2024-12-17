Boss Yelled At A New Hire For A Small Mistake, So Everyone In The Department Quit And Got The Boss Fired

It’s easy to make a simple mistake when you first start a job.

Bosses need to be understanding during the training process for new hires.

In today’s story, instead of being understanding, the boss bullies the new hire, yelling insults at her.

The coworkers stand up for the new hire and work together to get revenge on the boss.

See how the story plays out…

How I got my bosses job and my coworkers a 15% raise This all happened in an eu country I don’t say which one sorry. I did my apprenticeship in a mid to big size factory as a machine operator. After I completed my apprenticeship I worked in the production for around 1 month. Then I got called in to the office and they asked me if I can do some holiday replacement so I said yes why not better hours and clean work. I got teached the systems which was pretty ez because I manufactured those parts for 1 year. After my coworker came back from their vacation they ask me to stay and became a part of their team so I said yes sounds good. So I was now working in the sale/quality department.

They got a new boss.

Now to the present time( 7 years later) Our team increased from 5 worker to 15 because of restructuring which helped us a lot. My boss retired last fall. And after Christmas we got a new young boss around my age (27) who was a major problem. We got a few weeks before him a new hire a lovely young girl (Age 19) which I trained her. If you are new you are doing some error which is totally fine in my opinion.

The boss screamed at the new girl for a small mistake.

So I Come in last Tuesday to hear my new boss screaming like a maniac at this young girl. I asked her what happened and she said she filled the wrong form which happens even to me. My boss noticed it and screamed at her I paraphrase it.

He asked the new girl if she was okay.

Boss: You stupid little moron. How dumb can you be to fill out the wrong form? I should fire you and make sure that you never find any work in this field again. Coworker started crying at this point. Then my boss stormed into his office and slammed the door shut. I asked my coworker if she’s okay and she was still sobbing, so I brought her a coffee and took her to our office grandma (everyone loves her so much).

Everyone was upset and decided to quit.

I was at this point pretty pissed and told everyone what happened. After they learned what he did to our new coworker 3 stormed into his office and quit after 25 years in this company. My boss said to them that they are worthless and overpaid. They told us that and a plan was formed everyone will quit except for me for now.

The boss proceeded to yell at him.

What my boss didn’t know yet is we had a huge customer audit happening in 3 weeks, which I am the only certified person to prepare for. If we fail this it would cost us 15 to 20 million euros and the customer would pull the contract. So after my boss learned that the whole department quit except for me he was even more mad. Boss: hey why did everyone quit Me: maybe because you are horrible? Boss: what did you just say you moron!

He quit too.

Me: you know what I said and do you remember the big audit in 3 weeks by customer x? Boss: yeah what’s about that? Me: you know that I am the only one certified to prepare it right? Boss: yeah and? Me: I quit as well because I do not want to work for such a horrible boss see ya. And walked right out to my other coworkers to say goodbye in the whole factory.

The VP called the CEO.

The production vp noticed it and ask what happens so I told him and he was mad. He called the ceo which I knew pretty well and said Robert the poop hit the fan big time come down to the production floor now. The ceo ask if it’s important and the vp said if you want to pass the audit in 3 weeks then move your butt down here now. So the ceo came running down with the entire c suits and asked what’s so important.

The CEO wanted to know how to fix the situation.

Then I piped up and said our whole department quit today and won’t come back until this jerk of boss gets removed and fired. Then they ask what happens and we told them. They were mad and asked how they can fix it I said fire him and hire a better fit. Because I held the most trainings and qualifications they ask me which I gladly said yes.

The boss thought he was crawling back to his job.

So we took of to my new office with my old department and the ceo in tow. My boss saw me and said arrogantly Decided to came back an beg for your job back you little r word? Me: nah just to inspect my new office cuz you are fired by now. He laughed and said that I am under him and only the ceo can fire him.

The CEO fired the boss.

So the ceo came around the little corner and said to my boss: GET OUT OF MY COMPANY YOU ARE FIRED AND I MAKE SURE THAT EVERY COMPANY KNOWS WHAT YOU DID. My ex boss was white as a sheet. After that the ceo called the police and reported him trespassing.

Everything worked out well for everyone except the boss.

In the end I got a 70k raise and a bonus option which I declined and ask if we can split it for my coworkers I don’t need that much money (1 million euro worth of bonuses) My ceo agreed and everyone got their job back and we complete the audit without Any fails. The customer was happy and so we are too.

There is definitely power in numbers!

If everyone hadn’t been willing to quit, this revenge wouldn’t have worked out so well.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

The results of the revenge sound like a dream come true!

Some readers think the story was made up.

Even if it was made up, it’s still a good story.

It was great the way the workers worked together.

Teamwork results in the best revenge.

The dream definitely worked here!

