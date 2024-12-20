December 19, 2024 at 10:49 pm

Chick-fil-A Customer Said A Worker Told Her How Much Money Was In Her Checking Account. – ‘What type of card swipers do y’all got?’

by Matthew Gilligan

This is NOT COOL.

A TikTokker named Qweet posted a video on the social media platform and she had quite a story to tell about an experience she had at a Chick-fil-A location.

And let’s just say that she wasn’t happy about it…

Qweet said about the Chick-fil-A worker, “She was talking about, ‘You only have $13 and X amount of cents.’ Give me my card back. All it takes is a quick transfer.”

She continued, “What type of card swipers do y’all got that tell you what I got left in my checking account? If anything, it’s a sign from God that [I] shouldn’t be here.”

This is weird, huh?

Check out the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person has been there.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And one viewer doesn’t deal with this.

There’s something fishy going on here…

