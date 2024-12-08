Dad Wants Affair Child To Get Part Of The Family’s College Fund, But His Daughter Is Drawing A Line In The Sand

After revealing he has a secret son from an affair, this father of three wants to add his affair child, Hank, to the family’s college fund.

AITA for not splitting my college fund with my dad’s affair child? My father dropped a big bomb on our family last year when he revealed that he had a secret son from his affair years ago. After my mom found out and gave him the ultimatum, he cut things off with the mistress and she moved away. Until last year when she introduced him to their son Hank. I really don’t care about his latent fatherly instinct, since he didn’t give his other family any consideration when he broke the news. Thank god my mom divorced him, and now neither my brother Connor (M 18), sister Sophia (F 15), or I want anything to do with him anymore.

Here’s the thing though: we have a shared college fund that my mom’s parents set up for us when we were little. My parents contribute almost half of the money and my maternal grandparents contribute the other half. The account remains under my mom after the divorce. As far as I know, he stopped contributing to that account after the divorce. Last month, I found out that my dad’s been harassing my mom because he wanted to add Hank as a beneficiary to the college fund for my siblings. He’s saying that Hank is his son and therefore entitled to the college fund that he set up for me, Connor, and Sophia. My mom told him off and now he has been going around harassing her online and to their mutual acquaintances and friends, claiming that she is “heartless and cruel for taking her anger out on an innocent child.”

And then, he also had the genius idea to reach out to me to put pressure on my mom. He said I should consider opening up my heart to Hank, who grew up without a father and wasn’t set up in life like my siblings and me. I left him on read since honestly, the things I wanted to say to that callous evil monster may be too much. Yesterday he changed tactics. Now said he wanted to withdraw all his part of the money from the account, divided them to make sure Hank has his share and deposited the rest back into the account. (With the caveat that since Connor and I didn’t need to use the college fund for tuition since we both had full ride scholarships, the money would be divided into 2 parts- for Hank and Sophia, instead of into 4 parts for his 4 children).

And now him, some of my dad’s side of the family, and even the mistress are pressuring my mom to agree to that. And I’m praying that she won’t. It physically makes me angry that we’re being asked to split our money with my dad’s affair child. Even if yes, I don’t need to use the money to pay for school, I will need it in the future. Same with Connor! And I know for a fact he would never use the same reasoning to exclude Connor and I from the fund just to have the money solely for Sophia in the same situation. It’s all for Hank. I understand that Hank is innocent and not responsible for his parents’ actions but I don’t think of him as my brother. I don’t even think of my father as my father anymore to be honest. As far as I’m concerned, my family consists of me, my siblings, and my mom. That’s it. So, AITA?

