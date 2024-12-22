Delivery Driver Threw A Tantrum About How His Truck Was Loaded, So Employees At The Warehouse Worked Together To Sabotage His Job

If at all possible, it’s a good idea to be nice to your coworkers.

If you’re not, they just might get revenge.

In today’s story, a truck driver gets super upset about the way his truck was loaded at the warehouse, so the warehouse workers intentionally make it even worse.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Petty sabotage at warehouse job Close to 25 years ago I was working my way through school with a bad warehouse job. A driver and one of my colleagues got into it because the truck my friend loaded had a couple pallets out of order. This happens when later orders come in and we have to cram an additional pallet to the back of the truck.

The driver’s tantrum made life harder for everyone else at work.

Instead of delivering it, the union driver came back to the warehouse, had a tantrum and set us all back about an hour or more of mandatory overtime.

Driver was vested and could simply leave at the end of his 8 hour shift. So he didn’t do his job, had a tantrum and screwed over like 20 coworkers.

His friend got revenge on the driver.

The next truck my friend loaded for him might not have even been in pallets. It was like a hurricane filled the truck. Stupid, but he was mad and making a point.

The driver walked away from the problem.

The driver got to destination, opened truck door and called, filed a complaint and walked off the job. Leaving the truck at the deliver location fully loaded. Management wasn’t present since it was the middle of the night, and my friend was still mad. I told him I’d take care of it with him.

They fixed the problem and made the driver look bad.

That evening after all the OTHER work was completed, we clocked out 15m early. Then we drove to warehouse off the clock, worked like 3 hours fixing everything and took pictures. Then we filed a complaint about the driver.

This is how management responded…

When management compared the complaints (us vs driver), we could show we did our job and his and clocked out 3 hours early. While he worked 2/3rd a shift and had a tantrum about what was obviously a minor inconvenience. Friend and I got $2.00 hr raise and minor promotion and driver was written up.

I kind of can’t believe the driver just walked away from the job, but it would’ve been annoying to see the literal mess in the truck.

For him and the friend, the revenge literally paid off!

