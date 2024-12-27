Ex-Wife Was Very Strict About Her Expensive Coffee Maker And Didn’t Want Her Husband To Use It, So When They Broke Up He Took The Coffee Scoop With Him

Sometimes, when we know what annoys another person, we intentionally keep doing it to annoy them even more.

This man shares a story about his ex-wife who was very strict about her Ninja coffee maker. Basically, she didn’t want him to use it.

When they broke up, he knew the perfect way to get revenge, and yes, it involves the coffee maker!

Read the full story below.

Ninja coffee maker My ex-wife bought this expensive Ninja hot and cold coffee espresso barista-style coffee maker a year into our marriage. It came with a few accessories like a milk steamer, whipper, and coffee measuring tool. I was never allowed to use the machine except to brew only coffee because it was “her” coffeemaker (that she actually never used). It was fine because I only drink coffee anyways.

His ex-wife would go insane if he forgot to put back the scoop where it should be.

The thing is it drove her insane when I wouldn’t put the magnetic coffee scooper hanging back up on the side of the machine. Years and years of dropping a scoop back into a can or container made me forget sometimes. Like I said, it would drive her insane. She wouldn’t even need it or be making coffee herself.

When they broke up and he moved out, he took the scoop with him!

Sometimes when she would see the scoop wasn’t “where it should be,” she’d start a fight. And when she was in the mood to start a fight, it would be an all-day thing. So… when I moved out, I left the dumb coffee maker behind. But… I took the scoop! LOL 😂

Now, he wonders if his ex still gets mad about it.

I do get a kick out of using it every single day with my $9 Mr. Coffee basic coffee pot! I sometimes wonder if she still stews about it, and it makes me laugh every single time! So, that’s my petty revenge.

Hahaha! That was hilarious. Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person describes it as “lovely pettiness.”

Pun intended.

I’m here for it, says this person.

People are loving the petty revenge.

Finally, this person can completely relate!

It sounds like he loves the scoop more than his ex-wife.

