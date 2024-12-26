She Called Her Mom To Invite Her To Her Courthouse Wedding, But When Her Mom Insulted Her She Decided She’d Be Better Off Without Her

Unless you hate your family, you’d probably invite them to your wedding, but sometimes family can be so annoying that they don’t actually deserve to be there.

AITAH for not inviting my mother to our courthouse wedding? Recently I have heard from some friends and family members who think I am TAH and some who don’t. So I’m turning to Reddit for outside perspective. I really don’t know how to handle this and I’m really struggling to find the words to explain my reasoning to those who don’t agree with my actions. For a brief background: my mother has never been kind to me in private. She always seems like the perfect mother to outsiders, but acts like a totally different person when others aren’t around. She consistently makes comments on my appearance, weight, husband, and life choices. In the past, she has called me names like “piggy,” said I look like a little boy, and has even commented on my husband’s appearance and weight.

All that said, we recently booked a courthouse wedding and were told that we could have guests beyond our two witnesses. We had already invited my father, husband’s mother, and my brother plus his fiancée. We were hoping that inviting her would remove the risk of drama and avoid making her upset over missing out on our wedding. During the call, we hadn’t even gotten to the exciting part of inviting her to the wedding when she started commenting on how much weight I’ve gained.

At this point, I gently tried to redirect the conversation, when she told me she hopes I never get pregnant because my body already looks “too fat” and it would make it worse. She is fully aware that we are trying for a baby and have been struggling for over a year now to conceive. I promptly hung up without inviting her to the wedding.

We recently got a call from an aunt who had been contacted by my mother after she found out that we had the wedding without her. She was absolutely livid and inconsolable asking how we could do such a thing. I am exhausted and over being treated like garbage by my own family.

I really don’t want to bad mouth my mother to her family or friends, but I also want them to understand that it is her own actions that led to this happening. My husband thinks I should cut off anyone who supports how my mother has treated me over the years, as he says that they are aware of her behaviour. I am so stuck because I love my family. AITAH?

