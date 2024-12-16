Shopper Wasn’t Too Impressed With The Lindt Advent Calendar She Paid A Lot Of Money For. – ‘I shouldn’t have got my hopes up.’

Are advent calendars even worth it anymore?

This is the second TikTok video I’ve seen in the last few days that featured someone complaining about how the money they spent on an advent calendar resulted in a bogus product.

A woman named Shivani posted the video you’re about to see, and let’s just say that she wasn’t too thrilled with the Lindt chocolate advent calendar she bought.

Shivani wasn’t too impressed with what she got from the calendar and she told viewers, “I shouldn’t have got my hopes up.”

She also wasn’t impressed with the chocolate duplicates she received.

Shivani did the math and realized that the chocolate included in the calendar wasn’t worth what she paid for the whole thing.

She said, “I wasn’t expecting too much, but I did not think it would be worth this cheap. I can’t lie. Now I’ve opened everything and priced it all up and seen that there are so many repetitive chocolates, it’s a scam. It’s a scammy advent calendar. It’s a whole scam, and I’m not happy.”

Take a look at her video.

Sounds like a rip-off to me!

