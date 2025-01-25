A Couple Had A Dog In A Restaurant, So A Diner Took A Photo To Report A Health Violation

Hey, I’m a dog lover, but even I can admit that some people take things WAY too far when it comes to their furry friends.

AITA for taking a picture of a stranger and their dog in a restaurant? "I went to a Chipotle style restaurant thats local to my area. I ordered my food, got it, and was going to leave when I noticed a couple that had a dog with them.

It just wasn’t with them, it was on the furniture. This stuff annoys me, its indoors at a restaurant which isn’t allowed. While I’m not allergic, but my mom and brother have severe pet allergies. So I took a picture. I didn’t say anything to them, I just took the picture. I wanted to submit a health code violation to my county and use the picture as proof. I wasn’t going to use it for any other purpose than to submit and document a violation.

They noticed me and asked why I was taking their picture. I told them. They said they didn't want their picture used for that. I told them they should have thought about that before . They asked me to delete the picture. I refused. They called me a jerk. I go to leave and one of them follows me out and says I violated their privacy. I told them I don't care, I got in my truck and left. AITA?"

