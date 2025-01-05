A Mom Wasn’t Happy About The Amazon Delivery That Made Her Child Cry

Amazon…you blew it!

A mom named Kayla posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how things went south for her young daughter after an Amazon worker made a delivery to her porch.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Amazon you can’t be sending stuff without a box THIS close to Christmas.”

The video is from a Ring doorbell and showed Kayla’s daughter opening the front door of their house and discovering a Barbie Dreamhouse on the porch.

Kayla entered the video and said, “Oh no” and told her daughter that the toy isn’t for her and that she bought it to donate to charity.

The little girl started crying and her big brother tried to cheer her up by telling her that Christmas was coming.

Kayla said in the comments that the gift was for her daughter, but she didn’t want her to know about it and she thought the box would come in a brown Amazon box.

The caption to the video reads, “Thank goodness she has the world’s best big bubba to help comfort her. WTH Amazon? Every delivery always has a brown Amazon box around it except when it counts #christmasfail.”

@prasektok Thank goodness she has the world’s best big bubba to help comfort her. WTH @Amazon? Every delivery always has a brown amazon box around it except when it counts 😩 #christmasfail ♬ original sound – Kayla Prasek

