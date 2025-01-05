January 5, 2025 at 6:48 pm

A Mom Wasn’t Happy About The Amazon Delivery That Made Her Child Cry

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@prasektok

Amazon…you blew it!

A mom named Kayla posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how things went south for her young daughter after an Amazon worker made a delivery to her porch.

Source: TikTok

The text overlay on the video reads, “Amazon you can’t be sending stuff without a box THIS close to Christmas.”

The video is from a Ring doorbell and showed Kayla’s daughter opening the front door of their house and discovering a Barbie Dreamhouse on the porch.

Kayla entered the video and said, “Oh no” and told her daughter that the toy isn’t for her and that she bought it to donate to charity.

Source: TikTok

The little girl started crying and her big brother tried to cheer her up by telling her that Christmas was coming.

Kayla said in the comments that the gift was for her daughter, but she didn’t want her to know about it and she thought the box would come in a brown Amazon box.

The caption to the video reads, “Thank goodness she has the world’s best big bubba to help comfort her. WTH Amazon? Every delivery always has a brown Amazon box around it except when it counts #christmasfail.”

Source: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@prasektok

Thank goodness she has the world’s best big bubba to help comfort her. WTH @Amazon? Every delivery always has a brown amazon box around it except when it counts 😩 #christmasfail

♬ original sound – Kayla Prasek

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual asked a question.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTok user chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Way to go, Amazon…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter