Caregiver Follows Human Resource’s Incorrect Orders, And It Results In A Patient’s Erratic Behavior, Which Is Exactly What The Staff Thought Would Happen

Pride.

It’ll get ya — maybe even hit you right in the back of the head.

Read how one Redditor’s time as a caregiver taught them to work smarter not harder to prove a point.

You’re going to want all of the details on this one.

I can do this all day I worked in homes for disabled adults for over a decade. Every client had an ISP (individual service plans), and as a caregiver, it was our job to know what was outlined in each plan. Every year, the local baseball team hosts a night for the group homes. This was also when HR would come with any home that might need a hand. I got stuck with one of the most annoying HR people several years ago.

Oh, but then there was Terry.

Terry just thought she knew everything. She kept telling me I couldn’t take photos of the clients (I could, we had photo permission), that one client didn’t need their wheelchair to walk to the seating (they did), etc. We were seated next to another home that I used to be at, and so, I helped those staff as needed, too. One client had in his plan that his socks, braces, and shoes only had to be worn in the van for safety reasons.

And his plan was this way due to many unsavory past events.

We had worked hard with him to get to that point — there was a lot of upset and punching involved, but we got there. Well, see, Terry thought she knew everything, and insisted that this client had to have his footwear on. We kept trying to tell her that he wouldn’t tolerate it.

Oh, but Terry wouldn’t hear it.

Her answer? “Just do it, I’m right, you’re wrong.” Cue malicious compliance. “Okay bud, we have to put your footwear back on!” And the other staff and I wrestled everything on.

And of course, the client didn’t disappoint…

Not 5 minutes later, one shoe went sailing and landed next to Terry. “Oh, bud, we can’t throw our shoes!” Next went the brace and sock — which hit poor Terry in the back of the head. Soon after, while we were picking up those items, off came the other footwear, of which the shoe and the sock hit her head this time. “Whoops! I know you don’t like these, but we have to put them back on!”

The proof kept knocking Terry in the head — literally.

Again, everything was stripped and launched. Every single thing hit Terry in the head again. I went to gather his things, and said, “I am so sorry. We will get these back on ASAP.” She handed them back to me, and said, “Forget it. Obviously the ISP needs to state that he can’t have his footwear on. Let me make a note.” She looks at his plan, looks at us, looks at it again.

And that’s when this caregiver’s point was finally made.

“Oh. He only has to have them on in the van?” cackles

This caretaker did a great job in showing Terry exactly what’s up.

Some people just have to learn the hard way.

