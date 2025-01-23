His Annoying Company Wanted Him To Update Them About Everything, So He Started Spamming Them With Every Detail

Working from home can be great, but it’s not great if you have a boss who feels the need to micromanage every little aspect of your work day.

This guy’s boss demanded to know every little detail about his work schedule, so he decided to be as detailed as possible.

His boss is probably going to backtrack this demand!

Find out the full story.

You wanna know everything I’m doing? You got it. A little background. I work in sales for a marketing company.

I have been with the company for 3 years and over these 3 years I have been the #1 sales person since month 3 of my employment. I have brought in over 3 million dollars in production for the company. I recently decided that I wanted to move to another state. So my wife and I packed up and moved to LA. I left the company for 2 months but I really liked the company and of course the money. I decided to come back and work remotely.

They were okay with that arrangement but…

While my employer was a little hesitant they agreed. After a couple of months they decided they wanted to terminate my remote employment. Stating that there was lack of accountability into my work. Basically the ceo liked to go into the sales floor and micromanage us. Since I am no longer in the office he can’t do that.

He was organized with his work.

The problem is all my calls are tracked and recorded, I created a google sheet so they can see all of the people I am working and all the leads get distributed from the sales director. Everything can be seen except for my face. So this is where the malicious compliance comes in. I was informed that my employment would be terminated unless I found a way to “make sure I am working” They want to know everything I said and every call.

He wasn’t buying it!

I was mad at first after 3 years and being the best sales person the company has ever had you have the audacity to question my work ethic? So in order to comply I am now tagging the ceo and sales Director in every. Single. Note left by me in our system.

He wanted them to know everything!

Not just a simple left message on cell note. No full on “when I called I felt a little warm as it’s 110 degrees outside. It rang approximately 5 times before his staff answered. It was Kim, she stated he wasn’t available at this time. I left my name and number and company for him. She thanked me and I asked when would be a better time to talk to him.

She replied In a very short tone that he will be busy all day and to try tomorrow. I replied I will do that thank you Kim and we hung up.” Now I make 60-70 calls a day so their inbox is just going to be completely full of these incredibly detailed notes because they want to know everything to make sure I am working correctly.

Yikes! That’s a lot of work!

Why couldn’t the company just trust their best salesman or find a way to record the calls?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user shares what his boss is like and it doesn’t get any worse.

This user shares what their work from home experience was like!

This user wants to take things to another level!

This user is concerned about things being too chaotic with this malicious compliance.

This user thinks LA is great for work opportunities!

It might be time to look for another job.

