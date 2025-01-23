His Boss Expected Him To Come Into Work While He Was On Vacation, But He Refused And Turned His Phone Off

You’re supposed to work to live, not live to work.

Unfortunately a lot of employers don’t believe in this, especially for minimum wage jobs.

That doesn’t mean that minimum wage employees should put up with outrageous demands from their bosses.

See how this worker put a stop to it.

Schedule me in to work while I’m on holiday? Enjoy the stress! I put in my holiday time more than a month before I would leave which is more than enough for where I work. I work part-time and put in one day of extra work before leaving, only my time had already gone in that day and they had to take it out entirely.

So they tried to pressure him.

Since I can only put in time off four weeks before, they couldn’t reschedule it or take out one day. Now, they promised me I wouldn’t get scheduled in and would make sure everyone knew. However, they ignored this promise and still scheduled me in. I sent them a message out of politeness but I don’t think anyone’s read it.

But they were still in a pickle of their own making.

I’ve got many calls in my history but too bad can’t pick up, I’m out of the country! Enjoy having to put in extra effort in that minimum wage job! I might quit after the holiday anyway and work somewhere else that isn’t so dreadful…

It seriously might be time to look for another job.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

Good for you!

I’m glad. Stand up for yourself!

Absolutely. They’re not worth the stress.

Pretty much. Leave jobs like this.

Get paid more and get the time off you deserve.

Serves them right!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.