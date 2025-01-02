January 1, 2025 at 10:49 pm

Mom Caught A FedEx Driver Stealing Her Kids’ Christmas Presents From Her Porch

by Matthew Gilligan

This is pretty low…

A mom posted a video and put FedEx on blast after one of the company’s drivers ripped her off.

The text overlay on her video reads, “this is for the FedEx delivery driver in my area.”

The woman said, “I got you on camera. It says you delivered my package. You did, but then you came back and you picked it up.”

She continued, “And put it back on your truck. And hauled that **** out of here.”

The mom added that she got everything on video because of her doorbell camera.

Bam!

Take a look at the video.

@simple.winters.life

AND THEY KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH IT CAUSE I KNOW IM NOT THE ONLY ONE 😡😤#fedex #fedexdriver #fedexstealing #theif #deliverygonewrong #christmaspresents

♬ original sound – A.Winters

The woman posted a follow-up video and explained why she didn’t want to post the video of the driver’s face.

Take a look at what she had to say.

@simple.winters.life

Replying to @Bekah Tatum~Farm•Cows•Life~ last update for the night #fedexdriver #fedex #fedexdelivery #christmaspackages #fedexstealing #theif #deliverygonewrong #christmaspresents

♬ original sound – A.Winters

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

And this individual spoke up.

I’m glad she caught this creep in the act!

