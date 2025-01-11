Mom Marries Shady Boyfriend She Promised To Leave, So Daughter Calls Her Out For Neglecting Her Kids

Imagine moving in with your mom to help her juggle bills and care for your younger siblings, only to watch her ditch you all for her husband of questionable character.

AITA For telling my mom she’ll regret picking her husband over her children I (23F) and my husband (22M) moved in with my mom over the summer to help my mom with her bills and to help take care of my three younger siblings. The main reason for this move was because I did not want her to get back with her “boyfriend” that she had been dating on and off for the past 7-8 years. Not long after we moved in she starts talking to him again after repeatedly telling me she was never going to get back together with him.

She then goes on to marry him and since then has taken on this mentality that she is his wife and has responsibilities towards him so she has to be with him 24/7. Which in turn meant to me and my siblings that we would see her less because he does not live with us. Ever since she got married she goes directly to him after work and the only time my siblings see her is in the mornings when she takes them to school, she’s not even home during the weekends. Recently this past weekend me and her ended up arguing over text because my siblings miss their mom and wanted to see her.

She then chooses to instead of coming to see her kids to call them and tell them that she is too busy to see them. That when she was there that all they did was play video games but now that she’s with her husband they suddenly “miss her” and want to “spend time with her.” This made my siblings sad which naturally made me step in and tell her off. I told her she can’t be serious right now and that obviously her children are going to miss her. That even though they might have a roof over their heads and food that doesn’t mean they don’t still need their mother’s presence more than just a few minutes in the morning when they’re going to school.

I told her she can’t seriously be picking a man that has literally shown he does not care about her over her children who do love her. She responded by telling me the same thing she told my siblings – that when she was with us that my siblings didn’t appreciate her and that they just spend their time playing games. I’m like be so for real you’re resenting them as if they’re not literally children where’s that energy with that man that has literally done nothing good for us. She’s like oh so I’m a bad mom, okay that’s fine you’ll regret your words one day. She then hangs up on me and refuses my calls and texts my sister telling her she’s not going to talk to me.

So I texted her and told her the one that’s going to regret her words is you and you’ll be sorry for picking a man over your children. The day you learn to not put a man on a pedestal is the day you’ll get your blessings. It’s a serious mental problem to be so attached to a man. That I love her but I know she’s not okay by doing what she’s doing. She’s now no longer talking to me and only contacts my siblings. AITA or was this a reality check my mom needed?

