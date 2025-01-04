January 4, 2025 at 6:48 pm

Pet Owner Said People Shouldn’t Store Food In Plastic Containers Because Of Dangerous Chemicals

by Matthew Gilligan

People have strong feelings about the health of their pets…and they should!

The guy you’re about to hear from in a viral TikTok video sounded off about something he thinks is important: how people store food for their furry friends.

The man said, “If you don’t buy a food safe plastic container, chemicals from the plastic can actually leach into your pets food.”

He also said that people shouldn’t combine old and new pet food because the food usually expires within 4 to 6 weeks after it gets exposed to air.

The man said also told viewers that they shouldn’t store pet food in direct sunlight.

He said this will make the food expire faster and it can be especially harmful if pet owners store food in sunlight AND in plastic containers.

It’s kind of like a double whammy…

Here’s the video.

This is how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer spoke up.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual shared how they do it.

Pet owners…listen up!

