The United States Might Be About To Get Its First Official National Bird

If you thought that the bald eagle was the official bird of the United States, I promise that you’re not alone.

The fact is, though, that the US currently has no official bird.

At least, not yet.

Which is odd, considering how many official symbols the huge raptor currently and historically adorns.

Well, the US House of Representatives is seeking to rectify this oversight with a bill introduced on December 16 that would make the bald eagle the national bird.

The bill passed the Senate last summer, so if it passes the House and President Biden signs it, it will be a done deal.

Minnesota representative Brad Finstad issued a statement on the matter.

“More than two hundred and forty years ago, the Founding Fathers identified the bald eagle as a symbol of the strength and independence promised in our new nation. Since then, we have revered this majestic creature as the unquestionable icon of the United States. Today, we rightfully recognize the bald eagle as our official national bird – bestowing an honor that is long overdue.”

Good for the bald eagle, I suppose, but there has to be more pressing business afoot in Washington.

Right?

