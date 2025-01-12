When His Boss Wrote Him Up For Not Collecting Enough Money For A Charity, He Told The Charity About The Policy And Got His Boss In Trouble

Many companies like to get good publicity by collecting money for charity, and the work of collecting the money often falls on employees.

What would you do if your boss said you would get written up, and possibly fired if you didn’t collect enough money?

That is what happened to the customer service professional in this story.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

I see your write up and raise you one corporate message…Lets see who folds first….. This all started about a week and half ago. My husband sent me screen shot of a new “policy” his district manager put in place. This new “policy” stated that each employee on shift was required to collect a certain amount of money for their corporate donation campaign from the customers. The donation campaign was collecting money for a MAJOR non-profit organization that his company partnered with every year. If the employee did not collect the designated amount, then the employee would be written up.

She gave her husband some educated advice.

After he sent me the screen shot, I advised him that his district manager was most likely breaking their company’s corporate policies. See I have worked in the corporate world as a manager and I have a good understanding how basic policies are established. Therefor I knew right away she wasn’t following policy or at least didn’t believe that the corporate office would be okay with this new “policy”. He decided to see how it would play out, because all the other staff were complaining and talking about this new “policy” and he wasn’t ready to stick his neck out on this issue. Well that all changed a few days later, because out of the 6 employees who hadn’t reached this new “policy” goal, he was the first one to be given a write up.

This was a smart move.

Right away he refused to sign the write up and advised them to add a note on the write up, stating he would not sign until he talked to the HR department. After he left the office and while on his lunch break, he decided it was time to address the issues. You see, the new “policy” stated that each employee would receive a write up after each shift if they didn’t collect the stated amount. So if you just started your work week, by the end of that week unless you collected the correct money each shift, you would essentially be fired as the write ups were the standard 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Final write ups that almost all corporate companies follow.

He had a better idea than contacting HR.

Now the husband could have gone through with the threat of calling the HR department, and go through the hassle of dealing with them. Buts let’s be honest, how many times has the HR department actually been any help to the little guy or as I like to call them, the throw away staff. So instead of reaching out to them, he went to Facebook and looked up the official donation organization that his company was partnering with and he left a simple message on their site. Asking them if they were okay with his company forcing their employees to collect a certain amount of money each shift for their donation campaign.

He even went so far as to let them know that because the staff were not collecting enough money for them, that the employees were being written up and could potential lose their jobs.

Something has changed.

He left this message on their Facebook page Sunday night and went back to work and completed his shift. Roll around to Monday afternoon and we are both at work, and I get a message from him, telling me that he didn’t have to worry about his write up any longer and he would let me know what happened when he got home. In the meantime, I had already looked up all the information for the HR department and was going to be sending them my own email discussing the new “policy”, but after he told me not worry, I junked the email I had started and waiting to hear his story. We are on our way home after work and he has this huge grin on his face, like he ate the canary.

The news started with a phone call.

While he was at work, the district manager had called in the morning and he happened to be the one to pick up the phone. She was looking for the supervisor on duty and he said she sounded very rushed and frantic. All he could tell her was, the supervisor was out on a work errand and he would have her call back. At this point he knew something was up, because as I mentioned he send the message on Sunday night, and on Monday he noticed that someone from the campaign has read his message that morning. Shortly after the phone call the district manager shows up asked to meet with him.

The manager claims he misunderstood.

They go into their meeting the first thing the manager does it try to back petal so hard and fast, you’d thought she was trying out for the Tour D’ France. She tried to tell him that ALL the staff and ALL the Managers misunderstood her new “policy” and that staff would only be written up for not asking the customer if they wanted to donate to the organization, not that the staff had to collect a certain amount of money each shift. Of course the husband asked if that was the case for this new “policy” then why his write-up specifically stated it was because not enough money was collected. She of course does what all Managers are born or trained to do over time, throw the closest person within reach under the bus. It was of course the supervisor’s fault that the write up was written incorrectly. As they ended the conversation she threw in the every so much loved saying…. “Next time, you need to go up the chain of command, when you have a concern.”

I’m sure that type of policy would make the charity look bad.

After the husband left the office, he checked his phone and received a message back from the donation campaign company.

It stated the obvious, their donation campaign is against this type of practice when trying to collect money. However, the best part was where they stated they had called the corporate office my husband works for and spoke with them about this new “policy” and how they were not okay with this and wanted it changed immediately. So the petty or pro revenge part, you guys can choose which. All the employee have been keeping track of how much money they have collected each day for this donation campaign since the beginning and have a little competition going on for most collected overall. Management is well aware and even encourages this among the staff. Well obviously the husband had already been written up previously for not collecting enough money so he clearly wasn’t in the winning circle.

I would love to be in that meeting.

After talking to the district manager he goes back to work and within 24 hours, collected enough donation money from his customer (because he rocks at customer service) that he surpassed everyone else, and took the lead in under 24 hours. So, now the same district manager who just got in trouble by her bosses boss gets to go into the staff meeting and congratulate him on collecting the most money for the donation campaign in front of everyone, who by the way have been talking non-stop about her getting in trouble for her new “policy”.

Well done, I hate when companies try to force you to get donations!

Let’s take a look at what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say.

