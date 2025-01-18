College Student Came Home For Christmas, But Her Sister Said Very Hurtful Things And Stole Her Car

Coming home for Christmas can be a lot of fun and a great way to reconnect with family.

AITAH-My 17 YO sister has ruined my christmas break So, I am a first year college student. I’m a pre-nursing student who finished with good grades. If me saying i’m a first generation student helps then there it is. I have been home for about 2 weeks and have absolutely hated it. I’m back here with my fiancée but other than that i’ve had no real reason to feel happy being here. My family is very poor, I am fortunate enough to have a car because I am in college and live hours away.

I have earned this car by respecting my parents and keeping up great grades while doing nearly every extracurricular activity offered in high school. My sister on the other hand has had two cars. The first one wasn’t very nice so it has some mechanical issues, the second one she crashed and it is now totaled. Since then, she has not stopped talking about getting a new car. I worked my entire high school career and believe it helped me in many ways. She has yet to get a single job and i can see how different me and her are. After she talked about the brand new expensive car she wanted for “college”, I told her it was unrealistic. I told her our family is poor, and we can’t afford brand new cars. I told her you will need to get a job and earn a car, and also get your license. This made her go ballistic.

She called me many names such as narcissistic, spoiled, and unworthy of life. My heart actually shattered. I have never done anything in my life to make her say these things to me. I have drove hours and spent so much money on my sister to only get this back. I have tried so hard to love her. I just began crying after she told me these things outside of my grandparents house. Later in the day, she has my car. I begin to panic because i do not trust her with my car. It’s a 2017 Ford Escape and it is my only source of transportation to college.

If she wrecked my car, I’d have to buy a new one myself. I text her and ask her to come home please, very politely. She then tells me she is busy and will not return my car. I continue to text her and politely tell her to return my car.

The only thing she says next is “i really wish you were dead.” This happened around 30 minutes ago and I still feel like I got shot in the heart. I’ve never felt so much internal pain in my life. It’s also christmas eve, and my parents have done nothing to calm the situation.

She talks to me, and my parents this same way and i can’t do it anymore. I left the house to go spend the night at my MIL’s house because i can’t stand to see her after this. How am I going to open presents and give presents in the morning knowing that my sister thinks of me this way. I just wish i lived a different life at this moment and don’t know what to do. She has not tried in school, she has done nearly nothing to respect my parents and has done nothing to prepare for her future. I just don’t know what to do. Sorry for bad grammar, i’m crying in my bed lol.

