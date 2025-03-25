Woman Was Laid Off By Her Previous Company, But Her Ex-Boss Kept Pestering Her To Help With Random Tasks For Free

Firing an employee usually means they no longer owe you their time or effort.

This woman explains that she was laid off by her former employer.

Yet, despite this, her former boss kept reaching out and asking for help.

How should she deal with this?

Read the full story below.

Lost job 2 weeks ago & old boss keeps texting me insisting I do work At first, I responded politely, explaining I can’t help anymore. I don’t have access to relevant systems. Also, I am not an employee there anymore. I have a new job and am busy.

This woman didn’t want to get involved with her boss again.

I then cut the conversation short. The boss was a nightmare to work for when I was there. I didn’t want to get into it with them again.

Her boss asked her for help again about another task.

She then responded a day later insisting I call them to help with another (different) issue. I know this is something they don’t need my help with as it’s such a simple and self-explanatory task.

Apparently, she was laid off but she offered a transition period.

I was laid off because my role no longer required (apparently). I left a great handover log, and was super thorough in handing everything over. I gave my boss plenty of opportunity to fact find from me. I was on notice since last October.

She’s annoyed that her boss keeps texting her.

So there’s no way they need my help, except from forgetfulness/laziness on their part. Not only that, I got utterly shafted with severance pay. And despite being in a great position to help me, this boss wouldn’t lift a finger to make my situation better. I literally don’t work here, lady, so stop texting me!

If they didn’t value your work then, they don’t deserve any of your help now.

