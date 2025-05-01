Video Footage Might Help Us Understand What Narwhals Use Their “Horn” For In The Wild
First of all, the “horn” is actually called a tusk – which makes me wonder whether or not a unicorn would have a horn or a tusk, should one actually exist out there.
But that’s a topic for another day.
For today, scientists have long theorized what narwhals use their tusk for in the deep, but since we rarely get to observe one in the wild, those theories have never really been tested.
A narwhal’s tusk, which can grow up to ten feet long, is actually an elongated tooth. They typically show up on the males of the species and although we know they’re used in mating rituals, we figured they must also serve another purpose.
A study published in Frontiers in Marine Science breaks new ground with the help of drone footage of the Arctic whale using the tusk in the wild.
The footage contained evidence that the whales use the protrusion to toy with and investigate their surroundings, along with utilizing them during mating rituals.
Greg O’Corry-Crowe, a senior author on the study, issued a statement on their findings.
“Narwhals are known for their ‘tusking’ behavior, where two or more of them simultaneously raise their tusks almost vertically out of the water, crossing them in what may be a ritualistic behavior to assess a potential opponent’s qualities or to display those qualities to potential mates. But now we know that narwhal tusks have other uses, some quite unexpected, including foraging, exploration, and play.”
They documented seventeen distinct behaviors, the most interesting of which was how they used their tusk to explore the world around them – including influencing the behaviors of fish – for simple curiosity.
They also observed the tusks being used in foraging behavior in which they did use them to violently strike fish, sometimes in side-to-side slashing motions. This did incapacitate, stun, and kill fish, unlike the previous interactions that appeared more like play.
The footage shows that even though the tusks are long, they are not difficult for the whale to maneuver. They can pull off feats like “near instantaneous turns up to 360 degrees, completed in under three seconds which were achieved by rotating the body on its side and moving the head downwards towards its tail.
Narwhals were also seen using their tusks to ward off seagulls attempting to pick off their food, and engaging in social behavior.
“Some of the interactions we saw appeared competitive in nature with one whale blocking or trying to block another whale’s access to the same target fish, while others may have been more subtle, possibly communicative and even affiliative. None appeared overly aggressive.”
This footage sounds like it confirms what we want to believe about all whales, which is that they are lovable and curious mammals.
Until they’re not.
Thought that was fascinating? Here’s another story you might like: Why You’ll Never See A Great White Shark In An Aquarium
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.