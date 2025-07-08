He Endured Countless Sleepless Nights From His Mother-In-Law’s Snoring, So He Pleaded With His Wife To Change Their Vacation Plans

Sharing space with extended family can add unexpected tensions that threaten to make any vacation less relaxing.

When his wife insists on bringing her snoring mother on yet another trip, one man begins to wonder just how much more sleep he can stand to lose before snapping completely.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for asking my wife to not have my snoring mother-in-law stay with us on vacation? My wife and I usually end up having my mother-in-law share a room with us while our family is on vacation.

But there’s one big problem.

The issue with that is my mother-in-law snores super loud and it affects my sleep. I’ve complained about it, and my wife continues to have her mother stay with us on vacations. AITA for asking my wife to not have her mother stay with us on vacations?

He’ll have to start thinking about what a peaceful night’s sleep is really worth to him.

What did Reddit have to say?

The MIL really needs to address her snoring, if not for him, then for her own health!

It’s time they put this room sharing to an end.

Separate rooms needs to be a non-negotiable part of the next trip they book.

This user can’t believe no one has thought of this solution earlier.

His request wasn’t about dislike or disrespect — it was about assuring a restful night’s sleep and nothing more.

Asking for one room without snoring shouldn’t make him the villain.

