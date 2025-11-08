McDonald’s Employee Hears Boss Insult Her Work Bestie, So She Throws A Special Order Double Cheeseburger In The Trash

When you work in the food service industry, there are certain rules you need to follow in order to make sure the food is safe to eat. For example, you need to make sure the food doesn’t sit out too long.

If you had a boss at a fast food restaurant who was mean and critical, would you try to ignore her, or would you take the first opportunity you had to get even?

In this story, one employee chooses the second option as way to get even on behalf of her work bestie.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Double cheeseburger revenge When I used to work at McDonalds, I had this really awful shift leader. We’ll call her Linda (not her real name). Linda made everyone’s life there a living hell. Constantly yelling and screaming. Micro managing everything we did. Finding the smallest mistakes and calling you out for it. No matter what you did around her, she’d find a way to yell at you about it.

She didn’t want to let Linda get away with insulting her work bestie.

One day she was talking to my work bestie when I heard her repeat what work bestie said but in a mocking tone. I had had enough. I was working with Linda in the kitchen and I noticed she had “accidentally” made 1 extra double cheese without pickles. She put a sticker on it to mark it had an alteration but the sticker was just a general one and didn’t say what was different about it.

They were in on it together.

I know Linda had made it for her upcoming break but tried to play it off like it was an accident (we weren’t allowed to make out break food ahead of time). Once the double cheese had sat there for a few minutes, I look at work bestie with a smile and say “hmm, this has been here for awhile. I dont know even know what that sticker is there for. You think we should toss it?” Work bestie nodded in agreement and I threw it away.

Linda couldn’t do anything about it!

A few minutes later Linda is screaming in the kitchen “WHO THREW AWAY THE DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER” I immediately told her it was me and it had been sitting there for too long and I had no idea why the sticker was there anyways. She stared me down, angry but no right to punish me because I had technically done everything exactly according to policy. Reluctantly she let me go and returned to the kitchen to make another double cheese for her break. Still satisfying to think back on to this day hahaha

This kind of qualifies as malicious compliance too, not just petty revenge! I love it! Sometimes following the rules is the perfect revenge.

