Woman Never Expected Child Support To Come Through, But She Suddenly Learned Her Ex Paid More Than $12,000 Over The Years

This woman hadn’t seen a payment in child support from her ex-partner since 2017.

Then, she discovered he had suddenly paid years’ worth of missed child support.

She’s now expecting a card with over $12,800 in it for her child.

Found out my ex actually paid his child support…. The last check I recorded from my ex for child support was back in 2017, and it was for $15.00. I never actually cared about the child support, as I had been doing everything on my own since day one. But it would have been nice. My ex owed $15,000+ in back support. I ended up moving out of state when my child was 2.

He was able to get his support reduced to 0. He owed $1.00 a week toward back support. I would get these statements in the mail every once in a while that showed what he owed and what he paid. I noticed the last one. The amount had dropped drastically and I thought it was weird. I didn’t really think much of it because I honestly force anything that has to do with my ex out of my brain as soon as possible.

Well, I got another one today and saw the amount again and wondered what was up with that. So I called them. It turns out my ex paid $12,000 in 2022 or 2023. They had sent the child support card to an old address, so I never received it. Thankfully, I was able to contact someone and get it corrected.

I’ll be receiving the card by next week. It has over $12,800 on it. My ex hasn’t had any contact with my child and had only seen them eight times in the first 18 months of their life. We moved after they turned 2. My child has no idea who he is. They have someone else to call Dad who wants to be that for them. But you bet your life my baby’s gonna get a whole new wardrobe next week.

Sometimes, you just have to trust the process… and the back support will 100% arrive.

