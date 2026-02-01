Man Refused To Dote On His Adult Stepson During Christmas Gift Unwrapping, And His Wife Got Upset Over His Lack Of Enthusiasm

Each family has their own unique Christmas tradition.

The following story involves a man with an adult stepson diagnosed with autism and ADHD.

His stepson spends hours unwrapping Christmas gifts.

And he is expected to watch through it… sometimes for as long as 8 hours!

AITA for not wanting to watch someone open presents for hours? My stepson is in his 30s. He is a very functional autistic and ADHD adult. He is not mature enough to live on his own. My wife goes crazy buying him gifts for Christmas, which is great. I love to spoil everyone as well with gifts.

That being said, there is an expectation that I help clean up after him for Christmas. This means all of the trash and wrapping paper thrown about. I laugh every year and say no. He is very smart. But he takes advantage of his mom in many cases, in my opinion. I give him trash bags for the wrapping paper and other waste. But she wants him to experience Christmas like a child, just tearing through everything.

Great! She can clean it up. She also expects me to sit there, enthralled, and pay attention while he unwraps his gifts. This can take hours. We watch Christmas movies together and eat breakfast while he unwraps. If I pull out my phone or switch to play a game after she and I are done unwrapping, and he still has stacks of gifts to unwrap, she gives me a dirty look. She tells me to put it away.

I think that is ridiculous. I would never expect this from someone else. Every small child I have met rips through their gifts like a tornado. We literally spent eight hours a previous Christmas while he unwrapped gifts. AITA for not wanting to dote over a grown adult unwrapping gifts and wanting to do something else?

I mean, if we were watching a movie, cool. We do that. But I am also expected to watch him. He also commented this year that he thinks it is awkward. That is also what I have said in recent years.

