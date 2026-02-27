Retail Store Closed So The Employees Could Take A Lunch Break, But An Angry Customer Thought He Was More Important Than Food

Imagine working in a store where you’re so short staffed that in order to take a lunch break, you’d have to close the store. Would you close the store or skip your lunch break to keep the store open?

In this story, one store decides to close to allow the employees to take a lunch break, but one customer thought they made the wrong decision.

Keep reading for all the details.

As it is required by law, yes, lunch IS important. There are only two of us at the store, and one can’t walk right now. So we closed for lunch for the first time today. Apparently, this makes us horrible people.

The customer didn’t consider lunch important.

The old man who walked in after we told him we’re closed did not approve, and demanded we help him. He was looking for an item we do not carry, and I double-checked that we didn’t have it. He followed me and stood in the section muttering until my boss told a customer on the phone that we were closed, and he walked out slowly, muttering about how our lunch wasn’t more important than customers. Dude, we have to take a lunch or the company is liable.

That old man sounds really self-centered.

