Manager Cuts Seamstress’s Hours To Almost Zero, So She Applies For A Job At A Shoe Factory And Gets Hired On The Spot

Imagine working for the same company for years and years. You’ve been there longer than anyone else, but you keep getting passed up for promotions, and your new boss hates you.

Would you keep working there, or would you eventually look for another job?

In this story, one seamstress at a wedding store was in this situation. She had years of experience sewing wedding dresses, but her new manager cut her hours to almost zero.

That was the push she needed to finally look for another job.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

I’m free! I’m out! I’ve been employed at Generic Wedding Store for exactly two years today. During this time, I have averaged 20 hours a week, even in down times, and an average record of 100% to 150% productive–meaning, I make good use of my time and sew faster than company average. Manager 1 hired me and quit about a year later. She was sweet (too easy on us), and corporate stomped all over her.

There was a new manager.

I applied for the position, but they gave it to Manager 2, who formerly worked in customer service. She was OK–she didn’t know much about sewing, but she learned quickly. The only issue was that trainers and higher-ups kept pushing their own agendas, trying to force us to do things that weren’t company standard, and she didn’t know any better. (For example. We pinned for about 2 months using safety pins only. Big no-no, but “training manager can’t be wrong about this !1!”) Manager 2 quit, because corporate was stomping all over her too and lied to her about time off. I applied for the job again and got passed over–again.

There was ANOTHER new manager.

This time, they hired Manager 3, who has worked for this location before (about 5 years ago) and “oh, there won’t be any problem training her because she knows what she’s doing.” Two weeks in, it’s suddenly nonstop “Mejoyh2006, you’re doing this wrong, you’re doing that wrong.” Pinning wrong, sewing wrong–kid you not. Manager 3 actually chewed me out for having a higher work/time ratio than she did (meaning I sew faster than her). THEN she went through all the work I’d done and pulled out things I’d missed. For example. I had skipped serging three inches on a dress we’d taken up, where I had to open the side seam. It was the bottom three inches on a floor length dress. (Took longer to change the serger thread than it did to do the rest of the hem.)

This would be really frustrating.

About a week later, our hours got cut. Guess who dropped from 20 hours a week to 4, then 0? Yep. Me. I do have seniority. I’m the employee who’s been there the longest… continuously. The others are all way slower, and twice my age. Manager 3’s best friend, Meryl Streep, is the one chiefly responsible for Manager 2’s issues and my current predicament.

She decided to look for another job.

So. I was sick of the crap, and the 0 hours kind of felt like a corporate version of The Finger. My solution was to look elsewhere for a job. I started at the typical fast food places around town, then got a wild hair and decided, “I may as well–there’s a factory 20 min away that produces shoes, and I’ve heard good things about it. I’m a seamstress by trade, and have the experience and the references to back it up.” So I head over there and fill out a paper application, drop it off, and walk out the door with plans to call them back the following week and check in–see if they’re hiring yet/still… Except they called me 30 minutes later.

It was almost too good to be true!

The magic words “15+ years sewing experience, 10+ on machine,” got me hired. On the spot. No reference check, no trick questions, just a sample for a drug test and an appointment for a prelim physical. 40 hours a week, BONUSES based on how much I can turn out in a shift (Woo! Far cry from being chewed out like Manager 3), 2 WEEKS OFF FOR CHRISTMAS AND 2 WEEKS FOR SUMMER VACATION, and BENEFITS! Best of all: no customer interaction! I’m dealing with sewing machines, raw materials, and coworkers ONLY! Once the sample comes back negative, which it will, I get a definite start date–as early as next Monday or Tuesday. This is a good day.

That’s amazing! I’m glad she decided to go for it and apply for the job at the shoe factory. It sounds perfect for her!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Should she tell them she quit?

It might be funny not to tell them she quit.

One person wonders which wedding store she’s talking about.

A lot of people congratulated her in the comments.

She’s on to bigger and better things!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.