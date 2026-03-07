The Rose Hair Tarantula Is As Pretty As It Is Scary, But For Spider Lovers It Makes A Wonderful Pet That Can Live Around 20 Years

Tarantulas are one of the most widely known spider on the planet. They are quite large, and their hairy body and legs really makes them stand out to humans, whether in a good way or bad.

There are many different types of tarantula out there that are different sizes, live in different regions, eat different things, and even come in different colors.

For many people, the coolest tarantula is the rose hair tarantula (Grammostola rosea), which is often called the Chilean rose tarantula since it is native to Chile (as well as Argentina and Bolivia).

This particular tarantula has a leg span of 12-13 centimeters (5-6 inches), and they generally live in burrows in the ground. Sometimes the will dig these burrows themselves, and other times they will move into one that was left behind by another spider or small animal.

Most of the hair on this spider is brown or black, which is common for tarantulas. It gets its name, however, from the pink or rose colored hairs on its upper body.

While most people try to avoid spiders, those who love them will commonly keep the rose hair tarantula as a pet.

It is among the most popular spider species to keep as a pet, in part due to the fact that it can live so long. Females can live for around 20 years in captivity. Males have a much shorter lifespan since they generally die shortly after breeding. Interestingly, the males will grow a structure on their front legs that is used specifically to keep the female fangs still during mating, which does increase their odds of survival by a little.

Whether in the wild or in captivity, this tarantula will be a very effective predator. As adults, they eat invertebrates, frogs, lizards, and mice. They do most of their hunting at night, attacking their prey using their long legs and large fangs.

Like other tarantulas, this one does have venom that it uses to kill its prey, but if you choose to keep one as a pet, you don’t have to worry. The venom isn’t life threatening to humans.

This tarantula can ‘throw’ urticating bristles, which are hair-like structures, at you or other animals if it feels threatened. This is a very effective defense mechanism, especially if it can get them in the eyes of the attacker.

As a pet, this spider is generally docile and rarely bites humans, so it makes a great option. It also tends to crawl slowly, so it is easy to hold when you are looking to get closer to your eight legged friend.

